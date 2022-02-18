THE MOUNTAINTOP is Now Playing at City Repertory Theatre

City Repertory Theatre presents The Mountaintop, a retelling of Martin Luther King Jr.'s last night on earth: The Lorraine Motel In Memphis, April 3rd, 1968 Room 306.

After delivering his famous "I've been to the mountaintop speech", Martin goes to the Lorraine Motel to rest before another long day of campaigning. His world is spun on its axis when he meets Camae, a beautiful maid, who delivers his room service. That night, Martin confronts his fears and mortality. The Mountaintop shows the audience a different side of Martin Luther King: a man who is tired, flawed, yet -- despite everything -- is an inspiration.

Performances run February 17-22, 2022. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-mountaintop-tickets-230457463477.