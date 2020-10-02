Jacksonville Symphony Presents MOZART AND BEETHOVEN as Part of FLORIDA BLUE MASTERWORKS SERIES

The concert will take place on October 2, 2020 7:30PM.

The Jacksonville Symphony will present a live performance of Mozart and Beethoven

on October 2-3 as a part of the Florida Blue Masterworks Series.

"A feast for fans of the Classical Era, this program maps the style's course from the late Eighteenth Century to the early Twentieth. Idomeneo represents a watershed moment in Mozart's opera canon, a genre that would become one of the most defining in his brilliant career. Beethoven's Eighth may be the most stylistically Classical of his nine symphonies, reminding us that one can listen to the past while saying something of the present. In his Classical Symphony, Prokofiev imagines the sounds Haydn may have created had he been alive in 1917."

The concert will begin at 7:30 PM. Performances are expected to last between 60 and 75 minutes and there will be no intermission. Masks must be worn at all times.

DETAILS:

MOZART:

Ballet Music from Idomeneo

PROKOFIEV:

Symphony No. 1, "Classical"

BEETHOVEN:

Symphony No. 8

For more information visit: https://www.jaxsymphony.org/event/mozart-and-beethoven/

