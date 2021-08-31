FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway Presents The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine in CINDERELLA

The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine returns to the United States to present their captivating two-act performance of Cinderella, one of the most beloved stories of all time.

The Ballet will be performed at Jacksonville's Times-Union Center on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

With no fewer than 55 of Ukrainians finest performers, this esteemed ensemble has performed to the delight of audiences worldwide. Set to Sergei Prokofiev's music with Vladimir Vasiliev's choreography, this full-scale production follows the beautiful maiden's story as she seeks her handsome Prince Charming. With the help of a little magic, she discovers that dreams really can come true. Featuring graceful dancers, enchanting music, and beautiful costumes, this classic fairy tale is a treat the whole family will enjoy!

The State Ballet Theater of Ukraine will perform in America and Canada 2021-2022 season! This unique project will provide an opportunity to get acquainted with 55 ballet dancers who represent the highest level of classical ballet art in the world! The company is recognized as one of the most prestigious institutions of classical ballet in Ukraine. It can boast a hugely varied repertoire, carrying the honor and task to preserve the great Ukrainian dances' precious heritage. A part of the company's collection has always been the great masterpieces of classical ballet, from "Sylphide" by Bournonville, to "Giselle" by Adam, "Don Quixote" and "La Bayadère" by Minkus, "Sleeping Beauty," "The Nutcracker" and "Swan Lake" by Tchaikovsky, "Cinderella" by Prokofiev to the various twentieth-century ballets by Stravinsky, Falla, and Shchedrin. The ballet company consists of the best performers, graduates of prestigious Ukrainian and world choreography schools. Many talented artists have danced with The State Ballet Theater company in different periods, and many have been soloists in major international companies. Due to the many tours worldwide, The State Ballet Theater of Ukraine has earned a first-class international reputation.

Tickets will go on sale September 3, 2021 at fscjartistseries.org or by phone at (904) 632-5000. Join the eClub to receive presale and on sale notifications for all FSCJ Artist Series events. Get more info at fscjartistseries.org/e-club. Groups of 10 or more receive a discount. Call 904-642-5050 for more group information.