Dean Z - The Ultimate Elvis Comes to Times-Union Center This Weekend

The performance is on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Apr. 26, 2022  

The FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway sponsored by VyStar Credit Union presents "Dean Z - The Ultimate Elvis." Dean Z, Branson's ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR, is bringing his high energy Elvis tribute show to the Times-Union Center in Jacksonville on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at fscjartistseries.org or by calling (904) 632-5000.

"Dean Z - The Ultimate Elvis" is a musical journey spanning the 20-year career of the "King of Rock 'n' Roll", from his rise to fame in the 1950s, to his infamous Las Vegas performances of the 1970s. "Dean Z - The Ultimate Elvis" boasts a powerful band, horn section, vocalist and immersive video content for a truly unforgettable concert experience.

Tickets prices start at $39 and are on sale now at fscjartistseries.org or by phone at (904) 632-5000.



