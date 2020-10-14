The show will take place Saturday February 6, 2021 at 8 PM.

Atlanta Rhythm Section With Pat Travers Band is coming to Thrasher-Horne Center on Saturday February 6, 2021 at 8 PM.

Thrasher-Horne Center is committed to the latest social distancing guidelines using innovative measures to enSure Northeast Florida continues to have live music.

Atlanta Rhythm Section

Atlanta Rhythm Section has been a part of the vibrant Southern Rock scene since coming together in 1970 after working on a Roy Orbison recording session. Their biggest radio hits include "So into You," "Champagne Jam," "Spooky," the blockbuster "Imaginary Lover," and the top 20 hit, "I'm Not Gonna Let It Bother Me Tonight".

With 15 albums, including Platinum and Gold albums of outstanding songwriting and musicianship to their credit; and ongoing numerous concert performances, these Georgia Music Hall of Fame Southerners represent all the good things the term "Classic Rock" implies!

The Pat Travers Band burst into the music scene in the mid-'70s, bringing their hard rock hits to stages around the world. Throughout their musical career, the band released several celebrated albums, including "Retro Rocket," "Don't Feed the Alligators," "Boom Boom," "Blues Magnet," "Black Pearl" and more.

Pat Travers' live show and superior guitar work has earned him legions of loyal fans since he burst onto the international rock scene. He is known for his hard, edgy tone, rough and rowdy vocals and "Guitar God" instrumental prowess, Pat is one of rock & roll's true road warriors.

This is a show for all ages!!! This event is presented by Thrasher-Horne Center

Tickets for Atlanta Rhythm Section with Pat Travers Band are currently on pre-sale to members. Public on sale will begin October 21 at 11 AM. Committed to your safety, Thrasher-Horne Center is selling a limited number of tickets for our events in a socially distanced auditorium. Additional seats may open later as guidelines change. For more information on tickets or on the venue's safety protocols, visit THcenter.org or call (904) 276-6815 ext. 1.

The Thrasher-Horne Center is a performing arts venue and conference center owned and operated by St. Johns River State College. It is located on the Orange Park campus at 283 College Drive in Orange Park, Florida.

