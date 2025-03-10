Jeremy Camp Comes to the Saenger Theater in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Christian artist, Jeremy Camp will perform his These Days Tour at Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater on April 10th! Between 2002 and 2023, Jeremy has released twelve albums, five of them RIAA- certified as Gold.

He has sold over 6 million albums, over 2 Billion streams and with 44 #1 singles across all formats. His music has earned him numerous awards and nominations across the Christian and secular music industries, including five GMA Dove Awards, Grammy nomination, three American Music Award nominations, and four ASCAP Songwriter of the Year Awards. Camp was named Billboard’s #2 Christian artist of the decade as well. Outside of music, in 2020 Jeremy had an international theatrical movie release called “I Still Believe” which hit #1 in the box office opening weekend. The film depicted his life story of love and loss of his first wife after a battle with cancer. Camp has always written songs about his experiences and continues to write from the deep places of his heart.

VIP doors will open at 5:00 PM, general doors will open at 6:00 PM, and the show will start at 7:00 PM.

Tickets range from $27.75 - $87.75 plus fees. The VIP Meet & Greet package is an additional $79 plus fees and the VIP package is an additional $29 plus fees.

