CELTIC WOMAN 20th Anniversary Tour Comes to Jackson in 2024



Postcards from Ireland celebrates the rich musical and cultural heritage of Ireland; taking audiences on a journey of story and song from across the Emerald Isle.

Embrace an evening of angelic voices, breath-taking harmonies and instrumental virtuosity, transporting you from your theatre seat to the lush landscapes of Ireland.

Celtic Woman's fresh fusion of traditional Irish music and contemporary songcraft celebrates Ireland's ancient heritage while reflecting the vibrant spirit of modern Ireland.

With Irish dancers, bagpipers and an array of traditional Irish instruments - including the bodhran, tin whistle and uilleann pipes - this dynamic and multi-talented group has captivated audiences all around the world.