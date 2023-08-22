The Hasidic Kopple is now playing at the Cameri Theatre. Performances run through 2 September.

Yehuda and Haim are a pair of 23-year-old twins from Kfar Chabad. The first is a Torah prodigy, and the second – not a prodigy and certainly not a Torah prodigy. They must find a match, since in their “ripe old age” it simply will not do to be bachelors. The community rabbi holds a large Farbrengen for the two, during which they meet their intended brides. Yehuda the prodigy is successfully betrothed to the pious rabbi's daughter, Rina, with the wedding set a week from now. Haim’s match is unsuccessful, and he’s expelled from Kfar Chabad until he'll find a suitable match.

Yehuda cannot picture his wedding without his beloved twin, and the two embark on a “matchmaking mission” to find Haim a bride in just seven days! They enlist the help of a reputable matchmaker in a dubious neighborhood on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, and mix with Menashe, the head of a crime family, who terrorizes the residents of the neighborhood. What begins as a journey to find a mate, turns into such a big mess, that not even God can untangle…

Duration: 140 Minutes