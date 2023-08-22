THE HASIDIC KOPPLE is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre

Performances run through 2 September.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

OEDIPUS Comes to the Cameri Theatre Next Month Photo 2 OEDIPUS Comes to the Cameri Theatre Next Month

THE HASIDIC KOPPLE is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre

The Hasidic Kopple is now playing at the Cameri Theatre. Performances run through 2 September.

Yehuda and Haim are a pair of 23-year-old twins from Kfar Chabad. The first is a Torah prodigy, and the second – not a prodigy and certainly not a Torah prodigy. They must find a match, since in their “ripe old age” it simply will not do to be bachelors. The community rabbi holds a large Farbrengen for the two, during which they meet their intended brides. Yehuda the prodigy is successfully betrothed to the pious rabbi's daughter, Rina, with the wedding set a week from now. Haim’s match is unsuccessful, and he’s expelled from Kfar Chabad until he'll find a suitable match.

Yehuda cannot picture his wedding without his beloved twin, and the two embark on a “matchmaking mission” to find Haim a bride in just seven days! They enlist the help of a reputable matchmaker in a dubious neighborhood on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, and mix with Menashe, the head of a crime family, who terrorizes the residents of the neighborhood. What begins as a journey to find a mate, turns into such a big mess, that not even God can untangle…  

Duration: 140 Minutes




