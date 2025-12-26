Isaac Sutton to Present TONIGHT A MUSICAL at The Performing Arts Center 'Heichal Ba'Ir'

🎭 NEW! Israel Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Israel & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Isaac Sutton will celebrate New Year's Eve with a very special performance of "TONIGHT A MUSICAL" on December 31, marking a decade of performances in Israeli theaters.

The upcoming concert will take place on December 31, 2025 at The Performing Arts Center "Heichal Ba'Ir" in Herzliya City.

Sutton will be joined in Herzliya by soprano Tal Bergman of The Israeli Opera, who most recently starred as Cosette at The National Theatre production of Les Miserables.

The acclaimed show "TONIGHT A MUSICAL", celebrating a decade of performances, will be musically directed by Aviv Lidani and will salute Classic Broadway and feature the greatest show tunes of all time, including highlights from The Phantom of The Opera, Fiddler on The Roof, My Fair Lady, Cabaret, Hello Dolly, The Sound of Music, West Side Story and many more.

Isaac Sutton, a leading male vocalist in Israel who has introduced Israeli audiences to 'The Great American Songbook', has most recently finished an Israeli concert tour in November 2025 with UK Jazz Star Emma Smith. His previous concert tour featured West End Star Emma Kingston (Wicked). Sutton is also touring these days with Israeli legendary composer Nurit Hirsh.

Sutton performs regularly at Israel's National Theaters and with the region's top symphony orchestras, including performances with The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, Habima National Theater, The Cameri Theater Tel Aviv and Gesher Theater Jaffa.

In 2018, Sutton launched “Broadway Israel” and has been collaborating since with Broadway and West End stars. Sutton brought performers to tour with him in Israel, including Emma Kingston (Wicked) , Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Rock of Ages), DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots, Sweeney Todd) , Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked) , Eryn LeCroy (Phantom of The Opera). He is the recipient of honors from the Ladino International Festival, accompanied by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, and the Israel's Musical Festival.

Sutton's most recent theater credits in Israel include the lead role of Bobby in Stephen Sondheim's Company, Jason Robert Brown's Parade at The Jerusalem Festival, the French musical Romeo & Juliette, The Mikado, 1776 and more. Over the last decade, Sutton has performed solo shows in Israel , such as "Las Vegas-Tel Aviv," "Broadway & All That Jazz," "Tonight A Musical", "Shalom Hollywood" and most recently "The Israel Prize", in collaboration with legendary composer and Israel Prize winner Nurit Hirsh.

Sutton started singing live at the age of 21, while serving in the Israeli Army. He was asked to be the MC and singer at Yitzhak Rabin's memorial services. He is an MBA graduate with honors from Tel Aviv University. Sutton got his musical theatre training at Circle in the Square and Manhattan School of Music.

Photo Credit: Tami Shaham & Chaim Kimchi