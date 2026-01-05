WHOEVER WASN'T BORN - IS MISSING OUT is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre

🎭 NEW! Israel Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Israel & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Whoever Wasn’t Born – Is Missing Out, directed By Tal Brenner, is coming to the Cameri Theatre.

The actors of the Cameri Theatre embark on a journey through a variety of plays, songs, and sketches by Hanoch Levin—one of the greatest Israeli writers of all time.

The show ﬂuctuates from love to missed opportunities, from passion to wretchedness and misery, and from fruit compote to pickled herring.

Levin's beloved songs are performed in new arrangements, accompanied by live music. Among the songs: Mr. Almost and Ms. Already, You and I and the Next War, London, Here Come the Days of Summer.

A Levinesque carnival that is at once hilariously funny yet simultaneously sad to the point of absurdity.

*This performance includes sounds of shots being fired and of sirens, and the use of a prop resembling a cigarette.

Duration: 90 Minutes