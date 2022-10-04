Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LIFE IS A CABARET Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Week

Performances run October 7 - November 6.

Oct. 04, 2022  
Albert is a not especially a special person, or as his mother used to say, "not a special person at all"! But there is one thing in the world which Albert loves above all: musicals!

With the aid of his record albums, he introduces us in one evening to Tony and Maria from "West Side Story", Sally from "Cabaret", Tevye from "Fiddler on the Roof", Kaza from "Kazablan" and all the characters and magical moments of the best-loved musical theatre which have been performed at the Cameri throughout the years.

A sparkling, exciting festival of actors, dancers, singers, endless costumes, songs, and most of all, plenty of music!

Performances run October 7 - November 6.


