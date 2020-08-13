Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Protests Closure of Theatres With Concert Outside Prime Minister's Residence

The Orchestra also voiced their frustrations in a recent Facebook post about the protest concert.

The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra played a concert in front of the home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to protest his managing of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the fact that cultural arts institutions are not allowed to reopen.

"The fitness clubs, hotels, buses, pools and restaurants are open - and there's no justification not to open the cultural halls as well," the post reads. "The country has forgotten the world of culture in Israel, in a way that doesn't exist in any Not only has no support been given to the cultural institutions yet, the uncertainty about the future is hard to bear. The time has come to shout and demonstrate in protest that the world of culture is on the verge of collapse. Because culture is not a luxury - it is a necessity."

