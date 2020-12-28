Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Haifa Theatre to Stream Premiere of BEHIND THE EYES

Behind the Eyes will be presented in the Arabic language.

Dec. 28, 2020  

Haifa Theatre will stream the premiere of the new play BEHIND THE EYES.

A sensitive and beautiful show, telling the story of the mother of a child with Down syndrome. Moore Frank provides the adaptation of the play by Nava Semel accompanied by songs she wrote, and with the participation of Alma Dishi, Roni Hadar and Boniel Ofri.

You are invited to watch this delicate and touching play online through the theater website on the following dates: 2.1, 5.1, 7-8.1 at 21:00. For purchase visit https://bit.ly/37DDaIo.

Behind the Eyes will be presented in the Arabic language. Haifa plans to present a live staged production when performances can resume.



