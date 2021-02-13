Haifa Theater Announces its First Reading Festival

The Haifa Theater, directed by Nitza Ben-Zvi and Moshe Naor, has been encouraging and cultivating Israeli playwriting since its inception. As part of the 60th events for the Haifa Theater, the directors of the theater initiated a first reading festival out of hope and a desire to make it a tradition in the theater.

The 5 plays were selected and dramatically accompanied by first-rate directors and casting the best actors.

In July 2020, the theater published a call for encouragement of Israeli plays, following which more than 360 plays were sent to the theater. The plays were read by an artistic committee, headed by Moshe Naor, the artistic director of the Haifa Theater and included the best directors and playwrights: Itzik Weingarten, Noya Lancet, Dalia Shimko, Alon Ofir and Mor Frank.

The theater is considering bringing the selected plays to the stage in the coming season, and this reading is an opportunity for the audience to get acquainted with the new plays as well as to take a closer look at the fascinating work process of turning a play into a stage play.

The festival runs February 21-25, 2021. Learn more here.