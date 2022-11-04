Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CAGED GENIUS is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre

Performances run through 16 November.

Nov. 04, 2022  
CAGED GENIUS is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre

Yoram Granite, a huge TV star with a big mouth, has hit rock-bottom. His wife threw him out after being fed up with him cheating, and his colleagues from the entertainment industry had enough of him. Yoram randomly meets Vicky, an enthusiastic fan who invites him into her home.

After meeting Yonatan, Vicky's autistic-genius brother, Yoram comes up with a brilliant idea for a game show that he believes could save his career. Now Yoram must get close to Yonatan, train him, and deal with his fixations while also withstanding Vicky's advances. And just like that, a complicated and tangled situation develops, in which everyone is willing to sell their soul just so they can live the dream.

Duration: 90 Minutes

Performances run through 16 November.




The Israel Museum has announced the appointment of Nirith Nelson as its new Landeau Family Senior Curator of Contemporary Art. An internationally renowned independent curator of contemporary art, Nelson currently serves as the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design's Head of Curatorial Studies. She will begin her new role at the museum in November 2022.
A worldwide pandemic forces a group of people to gather in a failing boutique hotel, empty of guests, somewhere in a periphery, until the worst passes. The insane reality forced upon them creates a complex dynamic among the characters and turns the abandoned hotel into a boiling pressure-cooker of urges and desires.
Yoram Granite, a huge TV star with a big mouth, has hit rock-bottom. His wife threw him out after being fed up with him cheating, and his colleagues from the entertainment industry had enough of him. Yoram randomly meets Vicky, an enthusiastic fan who invites him into her home.
Albert is a not especially a special person, or as his mother used to say, 'not a special person at all'! But there is one thing in the world which Albert loves above all: musicals!

November 4, 2022

Yoram Granite, a huge TV star with a big mouth, has hit rock-bottom. His wife threw him out after being fed up with him cheating, and his colleagues from the entertainment industry had enough of him. Yoram randomly meets Vicky, an enthusiastic fan who invites him into her home.
October 28, 2022

The Israel Museum has announced the appointment of Nirith Nelson as its new Landeau Family Senior Curator of Contemporary Art. An internationally renowned independent curator of contemporary art, Nelson currently serves as the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design's Head of Curatorial Studies. She will begin her new role at the museum in November 2022.
October 17, 2022

A worldwide pandemic forces a group of people to gather in a failing boutique hotel, empty of guests, somewhere in a periphery, until the worst passes. The insane reality forced upon them creates a complex dynamic among the characters and turns the abandoned hotel into a boiling pressure-cooker of urges and desires.
October 13, 2022

Yoram Granite, a huge TV star with a big mouth, has hit rock-bottom. His wife threw him out after being fed up with him cheating, and his colleagues from the entertainment industry had enough of him. Yoram randomly meets Vicky, an enthusiastic fan who invites him into her home.
October 4, 2022

Albert is a not especially a special person, or as his mother used to say, 'not a special person at all'! But there is one thing in the world which Albert loves above all: musicals!