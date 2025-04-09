SINGCASTLEGILLIAN And International Vocal Competition Announced

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Quill & Quaver Associates has announced a worldwide singing competition on TikTok, IG, FB and YouTube Shorts of 14 songs from the musical, including singing duets with the original film cast members.

This coincides with the public release of the film version of the musical which, to date, has garnered 7 international film festival awards, including two awards at the 2024 Cannes World Film Festival.

This month also sees the world-premiere of the live, stage version of the musical at the Smock Alley Theatre, Dublin, Ireland.

Directed by British Director and screenwriter, Victor Kazan, Castle Gillian: An Irish Tale brings to life the classic Irish story by famed Irish Novelist, Maurice Walsh (The Quiet Man) of Gillian Morris, a renowned Irish trainer and owner of the once-famous racing stable, Castle Gillian, who has retreated from the world since the death of his wife. Gill, his son, recently returned from the War, has lost his way in life grieving the death of his greatest friend lost in battle, leaving responsibility for running the racing stable to his sister, Mary, to keep the stable heavily in debt to the bank from wrack and ruin. A cunning and sadistic local landowner, Garret Ward, offers to settle the family's debt in return for a controlling interest in Castle Gillian; however, marrying Mary is also part of his conniving deal. Complicating matters further, the relationship between Gill and his childhood sweetheart, Sylvia, has been profoundly affected by Gill's wartime experiences. Featuring a remarkable Irish music score and a book infused with sublime Irish sensibilities, this is a family drama of cinematic proportion.

"Building a TikTok Duets competition flowing onto all social media platforms, was the natural logical extension of the soundtrack to our virtual reality, 360˚ film adventure" said Kevin Purcell, the composer of the score. "I remember avidly following Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear's The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical duets on TikTok and thought this would similarly be great with the songs from Castle Gillian."

This competition will officially debut on Thursday 10th April 2025

https://castlegillian.com/singcastlegillian/

The judges of the singing competition are Sue Drew (GM, Creative & Acquisitions, Kobalt Music) and Michael A. Kerker. (Director of Musical Theatre, ASCAP)) along with composer Kevin Purcell. Winners of the #singcastlegillian competition will feature on a new album of covers from the show as part of the show's creators' commitment to the discovery of new musical theatre talent.

