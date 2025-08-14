THE SECRETS OF PRIMROSE SQUARE Comes to the Everyman in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pat Moylan has announced the cast for the upcoming production of best-selling author Claudia Carroll’s novel The Secrets of Primrose Square. This production was streamed during Covid and now the live stage premiere will be presented next month.

Today details of the cast have been announced. The sterling cast will see the role of Susan played by Clelia Murphy (Fair City, Conversations After Sex, Light A Penny Candle), Marion O’Dwyer play Jayne (The Quare Fellow, Agnes Browne, The Dry, Dancing at Lughnasa) and Leia Murphy play the daughter, Melissa (Video Nasty, Big Story).

This unmissable production directed by Mark Lambert will play The Everyman on 5th and 6th of September, followed by a week at the Gaiety Theatre, Dublin from 9th to 13th of September.

Welcome to Primrose Square, where life is like a cross between The Valley of the Squinting Windows and The Good Life. All human life is here; love and heartbreak, tragedy and loss, sex, lies and not forgetting outdoor Pilates classes on the Square, followed by chai lattes to go.

At number eighteen, there’s Susan, who spends her nights standing out on the street in pitch darkness outside an eighteen-year-old boy’s home, staring, just staring up at his bedroom window. She’s no deranged stalker though. She’s just an ordinary woman dealing with the unimaginable the only way she knows how.

Then there’s her daughter Melissa, fourteen years of age and desperately trying to keep up some semblance of normality at home. But with her mother acting like a crazy lady and the bitchiness of the bullies in school, what chance has she?

Right next door is Jayne, sixty-something years young, Pollyanna-positive and determined to squeeze every last drop of enjoyment out of life. Normally she takes a kind, almost grandmotherly care of young Melissa, but as the play opens, she has other matters on her mind.

"I’ve got news," she tells her son Jason and his awful wife, over a family dinner. "Big news."

She’s all excited and hopes they’ll be happy for her.

They’re not though.

Jayne drops the bombshell and the ensuing row can be heard from the far side of the Square. But she holds firm.

Because you’re never too old to start really living, now are you?

The Secrets of Primrose Square is three interwoven stories based on a simple quote by Eleanor Roosevelt.