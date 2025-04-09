THE DEVIL AND DUREX to be Presented by Fair Dinkum Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fair Dinkum Theatre will present the world premiere of THE DEVIL AND DUREX, a hilarious look at the 1970's sexual revolution in a small rural Irish parish. Written by award-winning Australian playwright Nicholas Makin the play will be staged for an 11-day run at The Boys School at Smock Alley from April 29th to May 10th.

"Is there nowhere safe? Is there nowhere that a man can rest in peace?" What's happened to the women folk? Who is filling their head with all this nonsense? Is it the new television in Maloney's pub or the books coming over from England - The Joy of Sex! - surely that's a sin?

Join Tom, Paddy and old mad Willie as they struggle to adjust to their wives' new found assertiveness and determination to establish their own sexual identity. The accepted order is disappearing before their eyes and their desperate efforts to reassert their dominance are failing. The church watches on of course - perhaps starting to feel the first cracks in its own façade.

With an existentially Irish humour THE DEVIL AND DUREX focuses on the foibles of ordinary people faced with events beyond their experience. Relationships are re-examined and re-evaluated. At times dark, always funny but ultimately with a strong message - for relationships to survive and prosper they must be based on mutual understanding, equality and respect.

Directed by Kathleen Warner Yeates, this production features a cast of eight stellar performers: Carmel Stephens as Sheila, Eoin Leahy as Garda O'Brien, Gerry Cannon as Conor, Helen O'Brien as Patricia, James Ronan as Joe, Richard Sweetman as Tom, Simon Cunningham as Paddy, and Vince Breheny as Willie.

