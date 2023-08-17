Performing Arts Practitioners Invited To Take Part In Advice Clinic On Making Work For Young Audiences

Theatre Lovett produce work for all ages and tour extensively nationally and internationally. Their recent co-production with The Gate Theatre, The Tin Soldier, won the 'Best Soundscape' award at the Irish Times Theatre Awards 2022 whilst 2020's opera Hansel and Gretel (Engelbert Humperdinck) co-produced with Irish National Opera and The Abbey Theatre received the 'Best opera - overall theatrical experience.'

The company, helmed by Joint Artistic Directors Muireann Ahern and Louis Lovett, have been Artists in Residence at The Everyman since 2022 with support from Cork City Council. Louis Lovett an actor whose TV and film credits include Moone Boy, Stella Days, Fair City and Killinascully is originally from Cork. He commented:

"The first live theatre I saw was in Cork, in The Everyman. To be artist-in-residence there now resonates deeply with me. I am looking forward to being a part of the Cork theatre scene and, I hope, inspiring others to step into live theatre."

Theatre Lovett also provide successful mentorship on producing work for Young Audiences in Ireland. Performance training Playing For Your Audience has been successfully running for a decade. They recently introduced a training course in Opera performance in association with Irish National Opera, as a broadening of their work to include art forms other than theatre.

In 2019, Theatre Lovett introduced TEDDY TALKS, a series of round table, discursive advice clinics led by Muireann Ahern along with invited guests. Since then, dozens of artists and practitioners have taken part and had the chance to network with national and international guest speakers. Previous guests include, among others, Andy Packer - CEO & Artistic Director of Slingsby (Australia) and Bodil Alling - Artistic Director of Gruppe 38 (Denmark). Muireann Ahern commented:

"Teddy Talks invites you into a room with others who share a passion for theatre for young audiences. This is one of my favourite aspects of the work Theatre Lovett do. Lively discussion, surprise learning and topping up on inspiration."

Muireann and Louis look forward to more creative collaborations and production developments, to meeting more artists from Cork and beyond, and to building further collaborative partnerships. And all under what is possibly the most impressive theatrical ceilings in the country, that of The Everyman auditorium!

TEDDY TALKS at The Everyman (Wed 6 & Thu 7 September) invites applications from interested practitioners by Monday 28 August at 5pm. TEDDY TALKS are funded by The Arts Council of Ireland and offered to the participants free of charge.

Visit Click Here or www.everymancork.com for more details.