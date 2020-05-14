Niall Horan, Dermot Kennedy and More Announced for BBC Big Weekend Virtual Festival

The two young Irish stars are among the acts added to the line-up for the festival that has had to move online due to the current outbreak, the Irish Mirror reports.

The festival, hosted by BBC 1 Radio, is being help May 22-24 with artists performing from the comfort of their own homes.

Both Horan and Kennedy will perform on the Radio 1 stage - one of five virtual stages.

Sam Smith, Rita Ora, Jonas Brothers, Biffy Clyro, Fatboy Slim and Disclosure are some of the big names already announced.

Learn more about the festival on BBC's website HERE.





