HE DIES IN THE END Comes to Dublin Fringe Festival

Award-winning writer, Liam McCarthy, will bring his new play He Dies in the End to Dublin Fringe Festival this September. The play follows a young man making sense of his life on the day that he dies.

Performances run at Smock Alley Boys' School [as part of Dublin Fringe Festival 2025], 16-20 September.

Matty's dead... but it's not as bad as it sounds

Have you ever imagined what it would be like to attend your own funeral? What would you say if you were to deliver your own eulogy?

Matty's dead, but it's not as bad as it sounds. There's no need to be sad, he says, sure he didn't have much going for himself in the first place. He's no big loss... Matty recounts his last day alive, over and over, telling us contradicting stories about a life that was already falling apart.

McCarthy's irreverent story is about love and longing, and a young man making sense of his life on the day that he dies. He Dies in the End is a time-bending, funny and heartfelt piece of new writing, and a riff on time and potential.

Performed by Darren Yorke (last year's winner of the Dublin Fringe Special Judge's Award) and written by Liam McCarthy (whose play 'Jilly Morgan's Birthday Party' is currently enjoying an Arts Council funded National Tour.) He Dies in the End is produced by Jenni Little with production design by Emily Waters.

Supported by The Irish Theatre Institute (ITI), Dublin Fringe Festival and Backstage Theatre, Longford