GOLD IN THE WATER Comes to The Everyman

Bart’s fabulous life shatters when a mysterious goldfish lands on his doorstep and crashes his wedding anniversary celebrations. His husband Harvey wants to take it in, but Bart says no. Love is on the line, friendships are tested, and Bart faces a slippery predicament – risk making a change or end up all alone.

This flamboyant theatrical extravaganza, with original songs performed by a live band, comes from Shane O’Reilly with co-writer Paul Curley, composed by Denis Clohessy, directed by Ronan Phelan and choreographed by Philip Connaughton.

Writer and co-creator Shane O’Reilly says: “When we first staged Gold in the Water, the response was incredible – audiences laughed, cried and came back for more. Taking the show on tour and returning to Dublin with this fabulous production, feels like the perfect way to celebrate what musical theatre can do.”

Producer Pádraig Heneghan adds: “This show has always been about the power of love and friendship, told with humour and sparkle. To now bring it to stages across the country – from Cork to Kilkenny to Galway and home again to Dublin – is a dream. We’re thrilled to invite audiences nationwide to dive in with us.

This hilarious musical explores how we deal with the unexpected and our ability to face something new that comes out of the blue. It’s a quirky, funny and life-affirming extravaganza for all!

