A FAMILY AFFAIR 29TH FESTIVAL OF YOUTH ORCHESTRAS Returns This Week

Amongst the over 470 young people who will be performing at the National Concert Hall on Saturday, February 8th as part of the 29th Festival of Youth Orchestras will be triplets: Luisne (Violin), DaithÃ­ (Flute) and Ã“ran (Cello) Ã“ DraighneÃ¡in.Â They are from Ballincollig, Co.Cork, and members of the Cork ETB Junior Orchestra. They are 5th class pupils in Gaelscoil Ui Riordain and their older sister RÃ³isÃ­n (Oboe) will also be playing. Â . Â

Youth Orchestras from across Ireland take to the stage of the National Concert Hall, for two concerts, performing an eclectic programme of classical works and modern arrangements. This will be the 29th edition of the festival and there will be two performances on Saturday, at 1pm and 7.30pm. The participating orchestras this year represent various regions of the country and include: Cork ETB Junior Orchestra, St Louis Orchestra, County Tipperary Ryan Youth Orchestra, Athenry Youth Orchestra and voices of Athenry Project Choir, Limerick School of Music Senior Orchestra, Julianstown Youth Orchestra, Irish Midlands Youth Orchestra and Irish Youth Wind Ensemble. Â

The Festival of Youth Orchestras is the annual celebration of Irish Youth Orchestras, and their talented members, with a great variety of music played by young people for young people. The 2025 programme features a special performance from the Irish Youth Wind Ensemble who, this year, are celebrating their 40th Anniversary.Â Iconic works such as Tchaikovsky'sÂ The NutcrackerÂ Suite and Grieg'sÂ In the Hall of the Mountain King, music from the screen includingÂ Mission ImpossibleÂ andÂ Pirates of the Caribbean, pop and rock anthems including music by the Cranberries and U2, original compositions and premieres from Irish composers and much more will all feature at the 29th Festival of Youth Orchestras.

Tickets are now on sale from www.nch.ie at a cost of â‚¬25, concessions â‚¬10, under 17s â‚¬7.50, family tickets at â‚¬45 and group discounts are available.

