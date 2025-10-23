Theatre Communications Group Welcomes Five New Members to Its Board of Directors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national organization for theatre and publisher of American Theatre magazine and TCG Books, has announced the appointment of five distinguished leaders to its Board of Directors: Teresa Coleman Wash, Eric Johnson, Abby Marcus, Shaunda McDill, and Alexandra Meda.

“These remarkable leaders bring a wealth of experience, creativity, and vision to TCG’s Board of Directors,” said LaTeshia Ellerson, TCG’s Co-Executive Director of National Engagement. “Their powerful leadership within the communities they serve—spanning artistic direction, producing, management, and community engagement—will strengthen TCG’s ability to serve the theatre ecology at this pivotal moment.”

TCG’s Board includes artists, administrators, and advocates who guide the organization’s strategic direction. Current members include Jennifer Bielstein, John Fontillas (Vice Chair), Nataki Garrett (Chair), Hanay Geiogamah, Qween Jean, and Hana Sharif (Vice Chair). Together with TCG’s staff and co-executive directors Emilya Cachapero, LaTeshia Ellerson, and Alisha Tonsic, they advance the organization’s mission to lead for a just and thriving theatre ecosystem.

About the New Board Members

Teresa Coleman Wash (she/her/y’all) is the founding Executive Artistic Director of Bishop Arts Theatre Center in Dallas, Texas. A playwright, producer, and arts advocate, she has led the theatre to national acclaim for its innovative productions and community-based programming. Wash is a recipient of TCG’s Peter Zeisler Memorial Award for ingenuity and artistic integrity.

Eric Johnson serves as Artistic Director of Honolulu Theatre for Youth, where he leads an ensemble dedicated to creating original work that celebrates Hawai‘i’s diverse cultures. A former TCG/NEA Early Career Directors Program participant and Princess Grace Fellowship recipient, Johnson continues to champion inclusive, youth-centered theatre.

Abby Marcus, Managing Director of Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, brings a career spanning major arts institutions including the Orchard Project, Playwrights’ Center, LAByrinth Theater Company, and Baryshnikov Arts Center. She serves on the boards of CreativeOhio, TCG, and Rockdale Temple, and has produced multiple world premieres with the OBIE Award-winning Vampire Cowboys Theater Company.

Shaunda McDill, Managing Director of Pittsburgh Public Theater, has held leadership roles at The Heinz Endowments, Goodman Theatre, Pasadena Playhouse, and Cornerstone Theater Company. A graduate of Dartmouth College and Yale University, she also teaches at Carnegie Mellon University and has advised civic and arts commissions across Pennsylvania.

Alexandra Meda, Artistic Director of Studio Luna and founder of Culture Change Lab, is a transformation architect and facilitator guiding organizations through leadership transitions and cultural restructuring. Her consulting work includes collaborations with The Sundance Institute, Harvard A.R.T., Walt Disney World, and Center Theatre Group.

About Theatre Communications Group

Founded in 1961, Theatre Communications Group (TCG) is the national organization for theatre, dedicated to creating “a better world for theatre, and a better world because of theatre.” TCG’s membership includes over 750 organizations and 3,000 individuals, reaching more than one million students, audience members, and professionals each year through research, advocacy, and professional development programs.

TCG publishes American Theatre magazine and TCG Books, North America’s largest independent publisher of dramatic literature, which has received 21 Pulitzer Prizes for Drama. The organization also produces the annual TCG National Conference, awards grants to artists and theatres, and serves as the U.S. Center of the International Theatre Institute through its Global Theater Initiative.





