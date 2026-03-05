THE SANTA SWITCH Musical Now Available for Licensing Through MTI

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The brand-new jukebox musical The Santa Switch is now available for licensing through Music Theatre International.

The Santa Switch is by bookwriter Jeremy Desmon (Pump Up the Volume) and arranger/orchestrator Jesse Vargas (Can’t Hardly Wait, Stuck in the 90s). The Santa Switch had a recent updated production at Florida's Titusville Playhouse in late 2024.

The Santa Switch is the magical tale of how Santa and Mrs. Claus try to retire, but in doing so, they must pass on the baton to the new Santa. When the magic Sleigh Bells choose a young New York ad exec for the iconic position, he declines the offer, putting the North Pole and the fate of Christmas in jeopardy of disappearing forever.

“I wanted to write a holiday musical comedy for families that feels nostalgic yet completely new,” shares Jeremy Desmon. “It’s about rediscovering our childlike wonder in a very grown-up world—and it’s filled with big laughs, tons of heart and iconic songs that make you want to sing along.”

The Santa Switch includes the hit Christmas songs “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” and “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” as well as popular songs including “What A Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong, “Best Day of My Life” by American Authors, and Kelly Clarkson’s “Breakaway,” among many others.

The Santa Switch is part of MTI’s Lively McCabe ‘Hits’ Musicals Collection, a selection of titles that feature the greatest songs in pop culture, with music from Primary Wave. Other shows that are part of the collection include May We All, Always Something There…, Can’t Hardly Wait, and Girls Just Want To Have Fun. Each musical brings classic songs and beloved pop, rock, and R&B hits to fresh, invigorating stories, and The Santa Switch is no exception.





