Hunter College to Host Industry Reading of A GOOD FIT by Maia Matsushita McBride

The Rita and Burton Goldberg MFA Playwriting Program at Hunter College will present an industry reading of A Good Fit by Maia Matsushita McBride directed by Awoye Timpo on Friday, March 6th at 3PM.

In A Good Fit, two interracial couples battle for the last spot available in an Afrocentric pre-school in Bed-Stuy. This incisive satire explores the Wild West of preschool admissions in New York City, as well as gentrification, racism, class dynamics, and the nuances of interracial relationships. Who will win the spot? And will their romantic relationships survive the evening?

The reading will feature Brittany Bradford (Bernhardt/Hamlet), Anthony Holiday (Yale Rep's Choir Boy), Meredith Garretson (TFANA's Coriolanus), Jack Berenholtz (TFANA's Coriolanus), Goldie E. Patrick (Westport County Playhouse's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?), and Mya Ison (The York's According to Howard).

Playwright: Maia Matsushita McBride. Maia is a Brooklyn-based writer and educator. Proudly Black and multiracial, she has found a theatrical home with The Liberation Theatre Company's Writer Residency Program, and The Fire This Time Festival's Inaugural Writers Group and New Works Lab. She has presented work with the Classical Theatre of Harlem's Playwright Playground, C-MORE Festival at the cell, National Black Theatre's Keeping Soul Alive Reading Series, 48Hours in... Harlem, and VoxLab. She was a semifinalist for a Clubbed Thumb Writers of Color Commission and a recipient of an Emerging Writer Residency at the Wellstone Center in the Redwoods. She is currently a first-year student in Hunter College's MFA Playwriting Program.

Director: Awoye Timpo. Credits include: Skeleton Crew (Chester Theater); Sister Son/ji (Billie Holiday Theater); Carnaval (National Black Theatre); Ndebele Funeral (59E59, South African tour and Edinburgh Festival); The Libation Bearers (Shakespeare Theatre of NJ); Araby (La MaMa); In the Continuum (Juilliard); Tears of Anatolia and The Wishing Tree (Columbia); Clybourne Park (Farmers Alley); The Vanished (Novisi). Producer: CLASSIX, a reading series exploring classic plays by Black playwrights. Broadway: Associate Director, Jitney; Assistant Director, Shuffle Along. Other: ABC/Disney, Cherry Lane Mentor Project, Lincoln Center Directors Lab, Ma-Yi, New Dramatists, NOW Africa, Page 73, PEN World Voices, Rising Circle, Royal Shakespeare Company, Soho Rep. Writer/Director Lab and WNYC.

The Hunter College MFA Playwriting Program is a highly-selective and rigorous two-year program located in the heart of New York City. Hunter MFA students study with award-winning dramatists including David Adjmi, Eboni Booth, Lisa D'Amour, Haruna Lee, and Anne Washburn in a program that offers intensive, hands-on writing workshops and fosters a collaborative, close-knit artistic community. With only five students in each cohort, the program ensures each playwright receives dedicated, personal attention. As part of the CUNY system, the Hunter College MFA Playwriting Program is noted for providing an exceptional and affordable education.

The reading is open to industry guests and the public.

RSVP: https://forms.gle/4qzfjxY3faVuKfbm7





