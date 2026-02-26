Deaf West Theatre to Host 5th National Deaf High School Theatre & Film Festival

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Deaf West Theatre will partner with Gallaudet University and California School for the Deaf, Riverside for the fifth annual National Deaf High School Theatre & Film Festival (NDHSTF). Schools from across the United States will come together in Riverside, CA from March 4 – 8, 2026 at the California School for the Deaf, Riverside (3044 Horace Street, Riverside, CA). The Showcase presentation event will take place on March 7 at 6:00 PM PST.

The National Deaf High School Theatre & Film Festival is the premier national platform celebrating the creativity, talent, and storytelling of young deaf performers from across the United States. This is the first year the National Deaf High School Theatre & Film Festival is meeting in California, and for the first time, film will be a component of the gathering. The Festival is made possible by generous support from the L.L. Foundation for Youth and The Golden Globe Foundation.

Created to elevate the next generation of deaf artists, the Festival offers students the opportunity to perform on a national stage, refine their craft through workshops and adjudication, and express themselves fully in American Sign Language. Throughout the Festival, students experience professional theatre in an accessible language, collaborate with industry leaders, and build lasting connections with deaf peers from around the country. NDHSTF exists to educate, empower, and spotlight the future voices of deaf theatre and film.

The Festival promotes a truly rich and unique experience for over 70 participating students from across the country. In addition, artists and educators present workshops, bringing real-world training to the table.

Teaching artists for the 2026 festival will include Leila Hanaumi (HBO's Barbie in ASL, Gallaudet Class of ‘12), Justin Jackerson (Deaf West's Flowers of Algeron, Gallaudet Class of '10 & G-'12) and Harold Foxx (Deaf West's Our Town, Gallaudet Class of ‘05). The Festival director this year is Jonaz McMillan (Gallaudet Class of '10 & G-'16).

DJ Kurs, Deaf West Artistic Director and Gallaudet Class of ‘98, said, "Every time I watch young deaf artists take the stage, I see the future of our art form being written in real time. This festival is a declaration that deaf storytelling belongs on every stage in this country. When these students perform in their own language, with their full selves, they remind all of us why theatre exists: to reveal the truth of who we are. Deaf West is honored to help build the bridge that carries these young voices forward.”

Brandi Rarus, Chief Enrollment and Communications Officer at Gallaudet, said, "At Gallaudet University, arts and accessibility fuel innovation. For generations, Gallaudet has launched groundbreaking deaf theatre and film artists, including many of the leaders and teaching artists in this program. We share Deaf West Theatre's commitment to opening doors for the next generation of deaf and hard of hearing artists to discover their artistic power, hone their craft, and imagine what's possible.”

April McArthur, Superintendent at CSDR, said, "With support from the L.L. Foundation for Youth and in partnership with Deaf West Theatre and Gallaudet University, this festival creates real opportunities for our students. It connects them to national stages, higher education, and inspiring deaf artists who show them not just who they are now—but who they can become. Right here in the backyard of Hollywood, and in the heart of a community rich with deaf talent, California School for the Deaf, Riverside is in a powerful position to nurture the next generation of storytellers, creators, and leaders. Opportunities like this remind our students that their stories matter, their language belongs on every stage, and their future is wide open."

The NDHSTF originated at Utah School for the Deaf and Blind, where the festival was hosted for the past four years.





