Juilliard and Yellowbrick Launch New Online Courses in Choreography and Voice Performance

Juilliard Extension, The Juilliard School's flagship program for nonmatriculated students, in partnership with Yellowbrick, announced the launch of two new online courses that expand access to elite performing arts training. Dance Choreography Essentials and Voice Performance Fundamentals bring Juilliard's world-renowned faculty and distinguished guest artists directly to aspiring choreographers and vocalists around the globe.

The new courses showcase Juilliard's commitment to democratizing access to performing arts education while maintaining the rigorous standards that have defined the institution for over a century. Both programs feature Juilliard faculty alongside acclaimed professionals whose work spans Broadway, major dance companies, concert halls, and film.

“These courses open the doors to Juilliard's approach to creative practice for artists everywhere,” said John-Morgan Bush, dean of Juilliard Extension. “Whether someone is just beginning to explore choreography or voice, or looking to sharpen an existing craft, this partnership with Yellowbrick makes high-level artistic training feel reachable, flexible, and grounded in real-world practice.”

Dance Choreography Essentials introduces students to the creative process and technical foundations of choreography for stage, site-specific environments, and camera. Designed for both dancers and emerging choreographers, including those who have never created work before, the course meets students at a range of experience levels and guides them from exploring movement ideas to shaping intentional, finished pieces. Led by associate artistic director of Limón Dance Company Logan Kruger (BFA '07, dance), the course—which is taught by Juilliard faculty and leading New York City–based artists, including Tony winner Patricia Delgado (Buena Vista Social Club), Bobbi Jene Smith (Faculty; BFA '06, dance), and John Heginbotham (BFA '93, dance)—helps students build a repeatable, professional approach to developing original work for stage and screen.

Voice Performance Fundamentals offers comprehensive training in vocal technique, musicianship, and career development for singers across genres. Designed and taught by Juilliard Extension faculty and veteran performers, the course covers sight-singing, music theory, repertoire selection, vocal health, and performance preparation for classical, jazz, musical theater, and popular music. Led by Broadway music director and conductor Andy Einhorn (Gypsy; Hello, Dolly!; Bullets Over Broadway) and supported by experts in vocal health and music theory, including Kyle Blaha (MM '06, DMA '11, composition), Juilliard chair of music theory and analysis, and laryngologist Dr. Paul Kwak, the program culminates in a performance practicum where students design and present their own recital program.

Both courses are designed for learners at all levels, from beginners exploring their creative interests to experienced performers refining an existing practice. Together, they offer complementary pathways for artists who want to deepen their craft in either movement or voice while studying with Juilliard's renowned faculty in a flexible online format.

Students in both programs benefit from 100 percent online, self-paced learning designed to accommodate busy schedules. Each course includes video lectures from faculty, hands-on creative projects, real-world case studies, and assignments that build professional-level skills. Upon completion, participants earn a noncredit Certificate of Completion from Juilliard Extension, a credential recognized across the performing arts industry.

“Yellowbrick exists to help creative people turn their passion into a real path forward,” said Rob Kingyens, president and CEO of Yellowbrick. “Partnering with The Juilliard School on these new courses gives emerging artists access to the kind of insight, rigor, and mentorship that is usually available only inside world-class conservatories. Wherever students are starting from, this collaboration is designed to help them build confidence, skills, and momentum in the performing arts.”

Course Details:

Time Commitment: Approximately 30–40 hours total

Format: 100 percent online and self-paced

Access Duration: One year from enrollment

Age Requirement: 13 or older

Scholarships: Available at www.yellowbrick.co/scholarship-application

Enrollment for both courses is now open. Students can learn more and apply at www.yellowbrick.co/choreography and www.yellowbrick.co/voice-performance.





