Industry Pro Newsletter: NEA Clarifies Grant Changes, Promising Signs from a New Audience Behavior Study

We'll unpack the NEA's latest grant guidelines (including the loss of Challenge America), celebrate the work of Broadway Cares', and share some genuinely good news about audiences returning to theaters. Plus, we've got updates on new leadership, labor victories, and international investments that are shaping the future of the performing arts.

Employment Opportunity

Executive Director at JACK Arts

Brooklyn performance and civic space JACK seeks an imaginative and resourceful leader with a passion for the arts and a track record of organizational stewardship. While the focus of this role is the overall fundraising, business, administrative, and operational management of JACK, we seek a collaborator with a passion for radical and community-driven performance. The Executive Director reports to the Board of Directors, and is responsible for leadership of financial management, fundraising, facility and staff management, and external relations.

Industry Trends

National Endowment for the Arts Clarifies America250 Commission & End of Challenge America

The NEA has provided further clarification regarding its America250 grant initiative, emphasizing projects that explore the nation's history and diverse cultural narratives leading up to the 250th anniversary of the United States. Simultaneously, the NEA announced the discontinuation of the Challenge America grant program, redirecting those resources to support the America250 focus. This strategic shift aims to concentrate funding on large-scale projects and community engagement surrounding the upcoming national milestone.

Broadway Cares Sends $2.9 Million to Food and Meal Delivery Programs Across the Country

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has distributed $2.9 million in grants to food banks and meal delivery services nationwide, addressing the critical issue of food insecurity. These funds will directly support organizations providing meals and groceries to individuals and families in need, particularly during times of increased demand. This philanthropic effort underscores the Broadway community's commitment to social responsibility and its dedication to supporting vulnerable populations.

American Theatre: New Audience Behavior Study Shows Promising Signs

A recent study on audience behavior reveals encouraging trends for the performing arts sector. The research indicates a growing interest in live performances across diverse demographics, with a notable increase in younger audiences. Additionally, the study highlights positive shifts in audience engagement and a willingness to attend performances more frequently. These findings provide valuable insights for arts organizations seeking to rebuild and expand their audiences.

Broadway/New York

Broadway Advocacy Coalition Calls for Support and Announces Return to Original Mission

The Broadway Advocacy Coalition (BAC) has announced a renewed focus on its original mission: dismantling systems of racism through theatrical storytelling and advocacy. The organization is calling for increased support to continue its work in fostering a more equitable and inclusive Broadway community. The BAC plans to emphasize educational initiatives, community engagement, and empowering artists to drive social change.

Black Theatre United Announces Fourth Broadway Marketing Internship Program

Black Theatre United (BTU) has announced its fourth annual Broadway Marketing Internship Program, designed to provide valuable industry experience to aspiring professionals from underrepresented communities. This program offers four interns the opportunity to work directly with four different Broadway productions, gaining hands-on experience in marketing and promotion. BTU aims to diversify the theatre industry's workforce and create pathways for future leadership.

69th Annual Drama Desk Awards to be Held in June at NYU Skirball

The 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards will be presented in June at the NYU Skirball Center, celebrating excellence in New York theatre. The awards will honor outstanding achievements in Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off-Broadway productions, recognizing the diverse talent and creativity across the city's theatre landscape. The awards will be voted on by theatre critics and journalists.

Regional

Ken-Matt Martin Appointed As Producing Director At Baltimore Center Stage And Arkansas Repertory Theatre

Ken-Matt Martin has been appointed as the new Producing Director for both Baltimore Center Stage and Arkansas Repertory Theatre, a unique dual role. He will divide his time between the two organizations, bringing his artistic vision and leadership to both regional theatres. Martin's appointment signals a collaborative approach between these institutions and a commitment to fostering innovative theatrical experiences.

SFCV.org: Confronted With Deficits, California and San Francisco Do Their Best

Arts organizations in California and San Francisco are facing significant financial challenges due to budget deficits. Leaders are actively seeking innovative solutions to maintain programming and preserve the cultural vitality of the region. They are exploring fundraising strategies, partnerships, and alternative funding models to ensure the sustainability of arts institutions.

American Theatre: Victoria Podesta Named Chicago Dramatists Exec Director

Victoria Podesta has been appointed as the new Executive Director of Chicago Dramatists, a prominent organization dedicated to developing and producing new plays. Podesta brings extensive experience in arts administration and a deep commitment to supporting playwrights. She will lead the organization in its mission to nurture new voices and foster the creation of impactful theatrical works.

Children's Theatre Company Public-Facing Staff Ratifies First-Ever Contract With IATSE Local 13

Public-facing staff at the Children's Theatre Company (CTC) in Minneapolis have ratified their first union contract with IATSE Local 13. This contract covers nearly 50 ushers, ticket takers, front-of-house associates, performance supervisors, concession leads, and ticket office associates.

International

The Independent: Lisa Nandy, UK Culture Minister, Set To Announce New £270 ‘Arts Everywhere’ Fund

The fund goes beyond typical arts funding, and is an investment in infrastructure to make capital improvements at venues and to beef up maintenance funds at art museums and other cultural institutions.

Missed our last few newsletters?

February 18, 2025 - A Shift in NEA Grants, and the Latest on the Kennedy Center Situation

This week’s newsletter highlights a range of developments in the theater world, from national funding priorities to local artistic leadership changes and discussions surrounding accessibility. We'll explore the NEA's focus on celebrating America's history through its 2026 grants, celebrate the artistry of makeup and hair designers at the MUAHS Awards, and examine leadership transitions at the Kennedy Center. Additionally, we'll spotlight new artistic directors at regional theaters and share Sir Tim Rice's advocacy for increased surtitles in productions, reflecting a broader conversation about making theater more inclusive and engaging for all.

February 10, 2025 - Broadway’s Shrinking Orchestras, Trump Moves to Reshape the Kennedy Center Board

Erin Harkey takes the helm at Americans for the Arts, while Nidia Medina and Liam Sinclair step into key leadership roles at INTAR Theatre and The National Theatre of Scotland. Broadway sees ongoing changes, from the shrinking size of show orchestras to Broadway Bridges expanding student access. Meanwhile, political actions threaten arts institutions, with Trump’s move against the Kennedy Center board and potential funding cuts in Philadelphia. We’ve also got the full list of winners at the Obie Awards, and the latest updates on the New York State investigation into Shen Yun.

February 3, 2025 - Kennedy Center, Soulpepper, Opera Australia—Major Theatres Face Leadership Shakeups

This week’s theatre news highlights key shifts in leadership, policy, and industry trends. From calls for cultural organizations to expand their audiences to the reintroduction of legislation supporting performing artists, financial sustainability remains a pressing theme. On Broadway, Hell’s Kitchen earns a GRAMMY, while Sardi’s prepares to welcome back Broadway Bets. Leadership changes at the Kennedy Center, Syracuse Stage, and Soulpepper Theatre signal transitions across major institutions, and international headlines bring further challenges, including the cancellation of Coraline and Opera Australia’s ongoing turmoil. As the industry navigates these developments, adaptation and advocacy remain at the forefront.

