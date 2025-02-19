69th Annual Drama Desk Awards to be Held in June at NYU Skirball

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards will be presented on Sunday, June 1, 2025 at NYU Skirball Center, and 100% of net proceeds will benefit the Entertainment Community Fund.

The 2024-25 Drama Desk Co-Presidents are David Barbour and Charles Wright.

The Drama Desk Awards are the only major New York City theater honors for which productions on Broadway, Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway compete against each other in the same categories.

To be eligible for consideration for Drama Desk Awards this season, productions must open no later than April 27, 2025. The nominations will be announced on April 30, 2025.



All performance categories will be gender-neutral, and they are: Outstanding Leading Performance in a Play, Outstanding Leading Performance in a Musical, Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play, and Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical.



Each of these categories has twice as many nominees as the former gendered categories and voters will cast two votes for each category. These categories will also have two winners each. If there is a tie, there may be more than two winners in a category.



“We are thrilled to be back again this year Executive Producing the Drama Desk Awards and honored to be benefiting the essential Entertainment Community Fund to raise much needed funds, particularly as our colleagues in the non-profit community face so much uncertainty for continued support,” said Co-Executive Producers Staci Levine and Jessica R. Jenen. “It is especially gratifying to produce an event which celebrates the remarkable artistry gracing our stages in a manner that is fully inclusive to our entire NYC theater community, and entirely gender neutral.”



The Drama Desk Awards, which are presented annually, honor outstanding achievement by professional theater artists on Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway. What sets the Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors, and publishers covering theater. The Drama Desk Awardsreflect enthusiasm for all aspects of New York’s professional theater. See the full list of 2024 winners HERE!



