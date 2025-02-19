Black Theatre United Announces Fourth Broadway Marketing Internship Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Black Theatre United (BTU) in partnership with 6 leading theatrical agencies on the fourth year of The Broadway Marketing Internship Program, an initiative dedicated to creating new opportunities for emerging talent in theatrical marketing and advertising.

During the eight-week program, interns will work with five leading marketing companies and one press office in New York City: Serino Coyne, AKA, RPM, Situation, SpotCo, and The Press Room NYC, extending the program's reach for the first year ever to now include press. The intern program includes a rich and robust plan to provide education and experience in the areas of research, strategic planning, creative development/art direction, media planning and buying, social media, content development, partnership marketing, data analysis, and production.

This internship will invite all hired interns into a welcoming, open, supportive learning space to discover how the theatre industry operates through the lens of marketing and advertising in an environment that is safe and open with mentorship support from the BTU Rise committee and many of BTU's founding members.

The internship also includes joint programming with premiere companies such as Polk & Co., iHeart Media, and the New York Times to name a few.

All undergraduate students are welcome to apply for placement in this program. Interns will be hired as full-time employees of one of the companies and as such will be paid $16/hour. Housing is also provided for each intern at St. John's University's beautiful Queens campus in apartment style living. Apartments are a 5-minute walk to train stations and a 40 min train/25 min car ride to the heart of Times Square. Each intern will receive an unlimited MetroCard for the summer that can be used for both the MTA bus and MTA subway system. To add to the richness of the summer experience, interns may be invited to theatre industry events on a voluntary basis and receive complimentary tickets to Broadway shows, attractions, and other events.

The eight-week Broadway Marketing Internship program begins Monday, June 16, 2025 through Friday, August 8. There are eleven spots available for the program. To apply please visit: https://www.blacktheatreunited.com/portfolio/broadway-marketing-internship/. All applications are due by Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

For more information, please visit www.BlackTheatreUnited.com.