Industry Pro Newsletter: Leigh Silverman New President of SDCF, UK’s National Youth Theatre Expands Access Initiative

Poudre High School Theatre demonstrates how Stage Mag can be used by organizations of all shapes and sizes to build a fully interactive show program. In New York, the Performing Arts Library prepares a major Martha Graham exhibition, and Leigh Silverman steps into her new role as President of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation. Regionally, IN Series appoints its first Executive Director and Dallas restores funding to Dallas Black Dance Theatre. Abroad, the National Youth Theatre expands its Assemble programme with a significant new grant.

Employment Opportunity

Director of Development & Strategic Growth - Geffen Playhouse

The Director of Development & Strategic Growth reports to the Executive Director/CEO and provides comprehensive strategic direction for the overall development program for the theater. This individual is not just a fundraiser—they are an innovative leader and imaginative connector who brings fresh perspectives and creative solutions to drive transformational growth for Geffen Playhouse.

Industry Trends

Stage Mag Spotlight: Poudre High School Theatre’s HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION

This week's Stage Mag Spotlight is on Poudre High School Theatre's production of Hadestown: Teen Edition. Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person. ​​Poudre High School Theatre's Stage Mag is not just a bare cast list, but a full-fledged show program – with special features to enhance the audience's experience at their production of the hit Broadway musical.

Broadway/New York

Meet Broadway and London's New Power Producing Duo: Husbands Sean Nyberg And Paul Danforth

BroadwayWorld’s James LIndhorst sat down with Sean Nyberg and Paul Danforth to discuss their path from attorney and English teacher to Red Carpets on the West End and Broadway.

New York Public Library for the Performing Arts Will Launch Martha Graham Exhibit

The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center will open a large-scale exhibition titled Martha Graham: The Mother of Psychological Dance. Curated by Jack Ferver, it draws on archival materials from the Jerome Robbins Dance Division’s Martha Graham archive. The exhibition opens May 20, 2026, and runs through November 7, 2026. Several public programs will accompany the show.

Leigh Silverman Elected President Of The Stage Directors And Choreographers Foundation

Two-time Tony nominee Leigh Silverman has been elected as President of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF). She joins newly confirmed officers Ellenore Scott (Vice-President & Secretary) and Sharon Ott (Treasurer), as well as a slate of trustees. Silverman expressed her commitment to supporting directors and choreographers at all career stages. The Foundation, founded in 1965, distributes more than $100,000 annually in grants.

Regional

DC Theater Arts: IN Series Announces David Mack as First Executive Director

IN Series, the Washington, DC–based opera company, has named David Mack its first-ever Executive Director, effective December 1, 2025. Mack brings over 15 years of leadership experience in arts organizations, including work with The Industry and the Artist Magnet Justice Alliance. He will join under Artistic Director Timothy Nelson as IN Series prepares for its upcoming world premiere, The Delta King’s Blues.

KERA News: Dallas City Council Votes to Restore Funding to Dallas Black Dance Theatre

The Dallas City Council has voted to restore $225,000 in cultural programming funds to Dallas Black Dance Theatre. Funding was cut in December 2024 following a settlement with the National Labor Relations Board over labor violations. A newly formed advisory task force reviewed the company’s governance and submitted recommendations, all of which were unanimously accepted by the DBDT board.

International

The Stage: National Youth Theatre expands flagship inclusion scheme with £2.3 m grant

The National Youth Theatre (NYT) has received a £2.3 million grant to scale up its flagship inclusion programme, Assemble, which supports D/deaf, disabled, and neurodivergent young people. The expansion brings in new partners including The Lowry and Sheffield Theatres. The funding will help with recruitment and retention across the creative industries. NYT CEO and Artistic Director Paul Roseby highlighted the programme’s commitment to creating systemic change.

