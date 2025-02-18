Broadway Advocacy Coalition Calls for Support and Announces Return to 'Original Mission'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway Advocacy Coalition, an organization that was founded in 2016, has just announced an intention to revert to its original mission and is asking for support from the community to keep the doors open. Read the full statement below and donate today here.

IF YOU'RE READING THIS, THANK YOU.

Thank you for caring, and for being a part of our community that believes in the power of storytelling for durable change. Right now, we need your belief—and your help-more than ever. We're at a critical juncture. Without immediate and sustained support, the risk of closing our doors is ever present.

THIS IS WHAT HAPPENED.

During the racial uprising that followed the murder of George Floyd, at the height of the pandemic, we at BAC strayed from our original mission. Under lockdown, the theater industry faced a very public demand for cultural competency and DEI work, and came to us. We responded by stepping into that role. Our proximity to the industry and our methodology for enacting change uniquely positioned us to deliver this work even though that wasn't what we were founded to do.

This pivoted us away from the core of who we are: a space for justice-driven storytelling, where directly impacted voices take center stage toward a systemic change. We diluted our focus, chasing opportunities for funding instead of deepening our impact within our own communities.

We own that decision, we learned from it, and now we are back. We have returned to our original mission.

In October 2024, we welcomed new leadership and returned to our roots, but were met with a significant shift: Many donors, who knew us only from our Broadway work during the pandemic, departed. This left us without the funding streams that had previously sustained us. We had reached the fiscal cliff and fell off.

But our work continues.

We just completed our 2025 Theater of Change program where artists and law students collaborated with The National Council of Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls, the Formerly Incarcerated College Graduate Network, and the Safe Summers Program, driving home how art can move us to act.

MORE THAN EVER, WE NEED OF YOUR SUPPORT.

Whether you can give $5 or $500,000, your contribution is what powers the work we do: excavating the stories of directly impacted communities and amplifying those stories toward our collective liberation.

Giving now will keep our doors open, sustaining our flagship programs including our Theater of Change Workshop and the Artivism Fellowship. A $5 monthly gift is everything. For real, the tiny drop of water doesn't realize it's the ocean.

www.bwayadvocacycoalition.org/donate

IF YOU BELIEVE IN THIS WORK, BUT CAN'T DONATE, HERE'S HOW YOU CAN STILL

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Send us a DM with an encouraging message on how BAC impacted you. This will keep our team going. Start a fundraiser for us on social media and help us expand our reach.

Come to our funder briefing on February 27 at the Museum of Broadway to learn more about our work.

While the world continues to burn, conflicts continue to escalate while government safety nets disintegrate, and the available levers for justice disappear before our eyes, you may wonder why we are pressing forward with our tiny arts-based advocacy organization.

Here's one reason: We know that the wrong narratives are what got us here, and it is only the truth of our stories that will get us out. You making it to the end of this message means that you care. We are pressing forward for you, the people who care.

IN GRATITUDE.

THE STAFF AT BROADWAY ADVOCACY COALITION

Founded in 2016, BAC's mission is to use arts and storytelling to build a more equitable society —and build the collective capacity of individuals, organizations, and coalitions to do the same. In 2021, BAC received a Special Tony Award for providing an unparalleled platform forunderrepresented members of the theater community and tools to help the theater industry move toward a more equitable future.