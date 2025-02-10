Industry Pro Newsletter: Broadway’s Shrinking Orchestras, Trump Moves to Reshape the Kennedy Center Board

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Erin Harkey takes the helm at Americans for the Arts, while Nidia Medina and Liam Sinclair step into key leadership roles at INTAR Theatre and the National Theatre of Scotland. Broadway sees ongoing changes, from the shrinking size of show orchestras to Broadway Bridges expanding student access. Meanwhile, political actions threaten arts institutions, with Trump’s move against the Kennedy Center board and potential funding cuts in Philadelphia. We’ve also got the full list of winners at the Obie Awards, and the latest updates on the New York State investigation into Shen Yun

Industry Trends

Erin Harkey Named New CEO of Americans for the Arts

Erin Harkey has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Americans for the Arts (AFTA). AFTA Board Secretary Kristina Newman-Scott expressed enthusiasm about Harkey's leadership, highlighting her vision and dedication to the arts. Harkey is expected to enhance advocacy, equity, and support for artists and organizations nationwide. Her extensive experience in the cultural sector positions her well to lead AFTA into its next chapter.

Broadway/New York

Where Did the Big Broadway Bands Go?

Over the past two decades, large orchestras on Broadway have become increasingly rare. The last new musical to feature more than 20 musicians and recoup its investment was "Wicked," which recently celebrated its 21st anniversary. Disney's "Frozen," which premiered in the 2010s with a sizable orchestra, closed during the pandemic without turning a profit. The high costs associated with maintaining large orchestras have led many productions to opt for smaller ensembles or digital alternatives.

2024 Obie Awards Winners Announced

The American Theatre Wing has announced the winners of the 2024 Obie Awards, honoring excellence in Off and Off-Off-Broadway productions. This year, 35 awards were distributed, with recipients including Cole Escola, Gabby Beans, and Dianne Wiest. Instead of the traditional ceremony, the Wing allocated $250,000 in grants directly to the awarded artists, thanks to an anonymous donation supporting this new structure.

Shen Yun Dance Company Under Investigation

Shen Yun Performing Arts is under criminal investigation for potential visa fraud and labor issues. The New York Times reports that the touring dance group is facing scrutiny over these allegations. Details of the investigation are currently limited, and further information is awaited as the situation develops.

Broadway Bridges 2025 to Feature 23 Shows

The Broadway League's initiative, Broadway Bridges, is resuming with 23 shows participating in the 2025 spring cycle. Notable productions include "The Great Gatsby" and "& Juliet." The program aims to provide every New York City public high school student the opportunity to attend a Broadway show before graduation, fostering a lifelong appreciation for the arts among young audiences.

Nidia Medina Appointed Artistic Director at INTAR Theatre

INTAR Theatre has announced that Artistic Director Lou Moreno will step down at the end of June 2025 after 15 years in the role. He will be succeeded by Producing Director and former Associate Artistic Director Nidia Medina. Medina's appointment marks a new chapter for INTAR, as she brings her extensive experience within the organization to her new leadership position.

Regional

Trump Dismisses Members of Kennedy Center Board and Reveals Plan to Make Himself Chairman

President Donald Trump has announced plans to dismiss multiple members of the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees, including Democrats Mike Donilon, Karine Jean-Pierre, and Chris Korge. He intends to appoint himself as chairman of the board. The Kennedy Center responded, stating they have received no official communication from the White House regarding these changes and emphasized that the chairman is appointed by the board members themselves. This move marks an unprecedented action in the institution's history.

MSN: Philadelphia-Area Art Groups Brace for Potential Funding Cuts

Arts organizations in the Philadelphia area are preparing for possible funding reductions under proposed federal budget changes. The potential cuts have raised concerns among local art groups about the sustainability of their programs and initiatives. These organizations are assessing the impact and exploring alternative funding strategies to continue their cultural contributions to the community.

Brown/Trinity MFA Programs in Acting and Directing Indefinitely Paused

Brown University and Trinity Repertory Company have announced an indefinite suspension of admissions to their MFA programs in acting and directing. This decision follows a pause initiated in 2023 and comes after extensive reviews and consultations with educational and industry experts. The institutions aim to reevaluate and overhaul the existing training model to better align with the evolving demands of the theatre industry.

International

The Stage: Liam Sinclair Appointed Executive Director of National Theatre of Scotland

Liam Sinclair has been appointed as the new Executive Director of the National Theatre of Scotland. He brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles in the arts sector. Sinclair's leadership is anticipated to guide the organization through its upcoming projects and initiatives, further strengthening its position in the national theatre landscape.

