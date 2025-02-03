Industry Pro Newsletter: Kennedy Center, Soulpepper, Opera Australia—Major Theatres Face Leadership Shakeups

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This week’s theatre news highlights key shifts in leadership, policy, and industry trends. From calls for cultural organizations to expand their audiences to the reintroduction of legislation supporting performing artists, financial sustainability remains a pressing theme. On Broadway, Hell’s Kitchen earns a GRAMMY, while Sardi’s prepares to welcome back Broadway Bets. Leadership changes at the Kennedy Center, Syracuse Stage, and Soulpepper Theatre signal transitions across major institutions, and international headlines bring further challenges, including the cancellation of Coraline and Opera Australia’s ongoing turmoil. As the industry navigates these developments, adaptation and advocacy remain at the forefront

Employment Opportunity

Executive Director - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

In a co-leadership model with the Artistic Director, the Executive Director will collaborate closely with the Board to establish a long-term vision and strategy that is effective, achievable, and sustainable, and will co-lead its implementation. Guided by the mission and values, this individual will be responsible for managing all the company’s business functions including general management, external and community relations, audience development, marketing, fund development, financial management, and strategic planning.

Industry Trends

Colleen Dilenschneider: Negative Substitution: Are Cultural Organizations Expanding Their Audiences?

Colleen Dilenschneider discusses the urgency for cultural organizations to broaden their audiences to maintain long-term attendance. She presents data on "negative substitution," where traditional visitor bases are declining faster than new audiences are being acquired. The analysis covers eleven different types of cultural organizations, emphasizing the critical need for strategic audience expansion to ensure sustainability.

Trump Administration Dissolves President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities

The Trump administration has disbanded the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities as part of a broader effort to roll back policies on art and culture from the previous administration. This move reflects a significant shift in federal support for the arts and humanities.

Actors' Equity Praises Re-Introduction of Bipartisan Performing Artist Tax Parity Act in Congress

Actors' Equity Association commends the bipartisan reintroduction of the Performing Artist Tax Parity Act in Congress. The bill aims to rectify unintended consequences from prior tax reforms that led to increased tax burdens for many performing artists. If passed, it would allow performers to deduct necessary work expenses, providing financial relief and supporting the sustainability of their careers.

Broadway/New York

Broadway Bets Game Night to Return to Sardi's in May

The popular Broadway Bets Game Night is set to return to Sardi's on Monday, May 19, 2025. This annual event brings together theatre enthusiasts and professionals for an evening of poker and camaraderie, supporting The Actors Fund. Participants can look forward to a lively night in the iconic Broadway venue, all for a good cause.

'Hell's Kitchen' Wins GRAMMY for Best Musical Theater Album

The cast recording of Hell’s Kitchen has won the GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The album features performances by Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis, and Meleah Joi Moon. Produced by Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys, and Tom Kitt, the recording showcases Keys’ original music and lyrics.

Regional

Deborah F. Rutter to Step Down as Kennedy Center President at Year's End

Deborah F. Rutter has announced she will step down as President of the Kennedy Center at the end of the year. During her tenure, Rutter oversaw significant initiatives, including the expansion of artistic programming and the opening of the REACH, the center's first major expansion since its inception. Her departure marks the end of a notable era for the institution.

American Theatre: Carly DiFulvio Allen Named Managing Director of Syracuse Stage

Syracuse Stage has appointed Carly DiFulvio Allen as its new Managing Director, effective March 1. Currently the Associate General Manager at Disney Theatrical Group, Allen brings extensive experience from her work on productions like "Aladdin" and "Beauty and the Beast."

American Theatre: Play On Names Taylor Bailey Interim Executive Director

Play On Shakespeare has announced Taylor Bailey as their new Interim Executive Director. Bailey, previously the Producing Director, succeeds Dr. Lue Douthit, who will lead a new department focusing on research, education, and dramaturgy. Bailey aims to continue partnering with theatre producers and supporting the global Shakespeare community through modern-verse translations.

International

UK Stage Production of 'Coraline' Canceled Following Neil Gaiman Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The UK stage adaptation of Neil Gaiman's "Coraline" has been canceled amid sexual misconduct allegations against the author. The production was set to premiere at Leeds Playhouse in April before touring England. The decision reflects the industry's response to the serious accusations facing Gaiman.

MSN: Weyni Mengesha to Step Down as Soulpepper Theatre's Artistic Director

Weyni Mengesha has announced her departure as Artistic Director of Soulpepper Theatre. During her tenure, Mengesha was celebrated for her innovative programming and commitment to diversity. Her leadership significantly impacted the company's artistic direction, and her exit marks a notable change for the Toronto-based theatre.

Sydney Morning Herald: Opera Australia in Fresh Turmoil After Boss Quits

Opera Australia faces renewed challenges as CEO Fiona Allan resigns, following the earlier departure of Artistic Director Jo Davies in August 2024. Allan's exit precedes a scheduled review into the company's leadership structure and comes after a reported $4.9 million operating loss in 2023. The organization is now seeking new leadership amid financial and administrative upheaval.

Missed our last few newsletters?

January 27, 2025 - Gov. Hochul Proposes Extending Broadway Tax Incentives, Australia’s Post-Pandemic Recovery

From Las Vegas' scrappy local theater scene to Australia's steady post-pandemic recovery, creativity continues to thrive against the odds. Major funding initiatives, including the UK’s £60 million package and New York’s proposed tax credit extension, demonstrate the vital role government support plays in sustaining the arts. Additionally, we celebrate new beginnings with the reopening of NYC’s West Bank Cafe and Cygnet Theatre’s upcoming Performing Arts Center. Finally, we spotlight BroadwayWorld’s "Next On Stage" winners and insights into audience preferences for live events.

January 21, 2025 - New Tony Eligibility Rulings, the NEA Announces Nearly $40 Million in Grants

From national funding initiatives and emerging talent showcases to leadership changes and awards season updates, the industry demonstrates its capacity to adapt and inspire. Regional and international efforts underline the importance of community support, whether through wildfire relief in California or advocating for arts funding in Bristol. With new venues, leadership appointments, and cultural projects on the horizon, this week’s newsletter celebrates the power of the performing arts to drive innovation and foster connection across diverse audiences.

January 13, 2025 - Why Audiences Are Asking For Refunds, IATSE Strike, Congestion Pricing Impact

This week, we explore whether congestion pricing is reshaping Manhattan travel habits and examine a labor strike disrupting productions at Atlantic Theater Company. On the regional stage, we reflect on the loss of Theatre Palisades to Los Angeles wildfires and the struggles facing Bay Area theatres. Internationally, the launch of Welsh National Theatre and ATG’s acquisition of SOM Produce bring new opportunities, while changes at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School underscore ongoing financial pressures. Each story highlights resilience amid transformation in the global arts community.

