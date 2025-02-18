Industry Pro Newsletter: A Shift in NEA Grants, and the Latest on the Kennedy Center Situation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This week’s newsletter highlights a range of developments in the theater world, from national funding priorities to local artistic leadership changes and discussions surrounding accessibility. We'll explore the NEA's focus on celebrating America's history through its 2026 grants, celebrate the artistry of makeup and hair designers at the MUAHS Awards, and examine leadership transitions at the Kennedy Center. Additionally, we'll spotlight new artistic directors at regional theaters and share Sir Tim Rice's advocacy for increased surtitles in productions, reflecting a broader conversation about making theater more inclusive and engaging for all.

Employment Opportunity

Development Manager – National Alliance for Musical Theatre

The National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT) is the only not-for-profit organization with national reach dedicated to serving the musical theatre community. Our mission is to be a catalyst for nurturing musical theatre development, production, innovation and collaboration. Based in Manhattan, NAMT’s 200+ members are some of the leading producers of professional musical theatre in the world and include non-profit theatres, new work development organizations, colleges and universities, independent producers and industry individuals. Programs include two conferences per year, the annual Festival of New Musicals, the Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge for High School Students, two granting programs and many other services. Our purpose is to strengthen the evolving ecosystem of musical theatre.

Industry Trends

National Endowment for the Arts Shifts 2026 Grants Focus to Projects that Celebrate America

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) has announced a shift In Focus for its 2026 grant cycle. The NEA will prioritize projects that celebrate America's 250th anniversary. Grants will support initiatives exploring the nation's history, culture, and diverse perspectives. This new focus aims to engage communities nationwide in commemorating this significant milestone.

Broadway/New York

WICKED, THE GREAT GATSBY & More Win Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Awards

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS) Awards celebrated outstanding achievements in various entertainment mediums. Winners were announced at a ceremony held at The Fairmont Century Plaza. In the theatrical categories, Wicked and The Great Gatsby were among the productions recognized for their exceptional hair and makeup design.

Regional

Trump Assumes Chairmanship of Kennedy Center, Rutter Out as President

President Trump has been voted Chairman of the Kennedy Center Board of Directors, following a dismissal of all board members appointed by Former President Biden. Following the reconstitution of the board, Deborah Rutter announced her resignation as President of the Kennedy Center, effective immediately. Rutter had previously planned to step down at the end of 2025.

The Old Globe Appoints Kim Montelibano Heil as Associate Artistic Director

The Old Globe has named Kim Montelibano Heil as its new Associate Artistic Director. Heil brings extensive experience in theater administration and artistic leadership to the role. She will work closely with the Globe's artistic team on programming and production. Her appointment marks an exciting new chapter for the renowned San Diego theatre.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre Welcomes New Interim Artistic Director Richard A. Freeman Jr.

Richard A. Freeman Jr. has been appointed as the interim Artistic Director for the Dallas Black Dance Theatre. Freeman is a respected figure in the dance world, bringing considerable expertise to the company. He will lead the company artistically during this transitional period. The Dallas Black Dance Theatre is a prominent force in the dance community.

International

Sir Tim Rice Believes Surtitles Should Be Used More Often in Stage Productions

Sir Tim Rice has expressed his support for the increased use of surtitles in stage productions. He believes surtitles can enhance accessibility and understanding for audiences. Rice suggests they can be particularly beneficial for complex or dialogue-heavy works. He feels they can enrich the theatrical experience for a broader audience.

