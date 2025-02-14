Children’s Theatre Company Public Facing Staff Ratifies First-Ever Contract With IATSE Local 13

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, IATSE Local 13 workers voted to ratify their first contract in a union meeting on Monday, February 3. This contract will support a new group of workers for IATSE Local 13 including CTC’s nearly 50 ushers, ticket takers, front of house associates, ticket office associates, performance supervisors and concessions leads.

Marking a nearly two-year process, organizing began in February 2023, with cards signed by 80% of impacted workers by April 2023. IATSE requested voluntary recognition on December 20, 2023 and Children’s Theatre Company acknowledged its recognition on January 15, 2024. Bargaining began at that time and continued through leadership changes at the Children’s Theatre Company in summer 2024, reaching conclusion in January 2025.

An IATSE representative added, “While bargaining began slowly, we have appreciated the consistent attention to these negotiations from CTC throughout and since the company underwent a change in both the artistic and managing director roles last summer. We are pleased that our work together has produced meaningful gains for member employees and strengthened CTC’s workforce.”

CTC managing director Jill A. Anderson stated, “The bargaining committee comprised of Local 13 members and CTC management has been persistent and thoughtful in these negotiations, navigating the frequently concurrent priorities of both groups, in pursuit of an agreement that increases wages and benefits available to this group of staff, ensuring that CTC has a dedicated team of colleagues who are frequently the face of CTC to our audiences. We are proud to be among the first in the nation to reach such an agreement and look forward to continuing to build upon our longstanding partnership with IATSE.”

For IATSE members, a priority in negotiations was language protecting diversity and accessibility, upon which agreement with management was reached quickly. Another key priority for employees working with thousands of audience members each week was the development of health and safety protections, with particular attention to respiratory illness such as COVID-19 and flu.

IATSE locals across the nation will build upon the success of organizing at Children’s Theatre Company, working to secure gains for members in similar roles at other organizations.

