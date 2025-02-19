Broadway Cares Sends $2.9 Million to Food and Meal Delivery Programs Across the Country

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway Cares has awarded a record $2,912,500 to 148 food pantries, meal delivery services and congregate meal programs nationwide. These vital grants are made possible by the generosity of the theater community and audiences on Broadway, Off-Broadway and across the country through #RedBuckets fall fundraising and annual Broadway Cares donors.



A committee of 21 dedicated Broadway actors, stage managers and crew members — all of whom played an integral role in Broadway Cares’ in-theater fall fundraising — thoughtfully reviewed each application and participated in a spirited discussion, awarding the grants February 13, 2025. Distributed annually, these grants mark the first round of Broadway Cares’ 2025 National Grants Program.



Through this support, those affected by HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses will get healthy meals, reaching often underserved and under-funded programs, organizations and communities large and small - across 39 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.



With federal funding paused for many organizations — particularly those serving transgender individuals, the broader LGBTQ+ community and people living with HIV/AIDS — Broadway Cares remains steadfast in ensuring no one is left behind.



“Now more than ever, we are committed to sustaining our support for organizations in our National Grants Program, ensuring they can remain a reliable resource as federal funding is cut or threatened,” said Broadway Cares Executive Director Danny Whitman. “No family should have to choose between putting food on the table and keeping their home warm this winter. This record, life-affirming support is only possible because of the generosity of our theatrical community and donors — gifts that mean even more as the needs will continue to rise and uncertainty reigns.”



This spring, Broadway Cares will award additional grants to nationally recognized AIDS service organizations and advocacy organizations and to theater and entertainment industry social service agencies. This summer, grants will be awarded to hundreds more social service organizations whose work includes direct health and mental health services, emergency financial assistance, harm reduction programs and quality of life services.

