Dramatists Guild Foundation Announces 2020-2021 Fellows Class

Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) has announced the 2020-2021 class of Fellows. The 20-year-old program propels the most promising creative talents to their full potential to help shape the future of theater. This season's class includes six musical theater writers and four playwrights, who were selected from more than 500 applicants.

The Fellows program is a selective, year-long intensive for playwrights, composers, lyricists, and bookwriters. The program provides these writers access to accomplished professionals who help them hone their process and find their unique voice.

The 2020-2021 DGF Fellows are:

The Fellows program, currently Chaired by Migdalia Cruz (Fur), Michael Korie (Grey Gardens), Laurence O'Keefe (Legally Blonde), and Lucy Thurber (The Hill Town Plays), is highly sought after for its uniquely successful format of partnering playwrights and musical theater writers together in the learning process.

Dramatists selected for the program meet with Program Chairs, guest artists, and industry professionals twice a month for feedback on their works in progress. In addition, Fellows receive a stipend and the opportunity to partner with several arts organizations for Fellows-specific development opportunities. At the end of the season, Fellows have the opportunity to present their new work for theater industry professionals and esteemed writers, along with their family and friends.

Former Fellows include Michael R. Jackson (Pulitzer Prize Winner, A Strange Loop), Antoinette Nwandu (Pass Over), Lauren Yee (Cambodian Rock Band), Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Academy Award winner, Frozen), Rajiv Joseph (Pulitzer Prize finalist, Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo), and Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (Tony winners for Best Score, Dear Evan Hansen).

DGF Fellows is supported through the generosity of the Seller-Lehrer Family Foundation.

For more information on the DGF Fellows program, visit https://dgf.org/programs/fellows/.







