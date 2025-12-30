Theater Resources Unlimited Will Host TRU Community Gathering via Zoom 'Produce Yourself in 2026'

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is celebrating its fifth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings, having offered to date over 250 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

1/2/26 - Produce Yourself in 2026: More New York Festivals and What They Offer

In the room: Erev Ziv, managing artistic director and Jimmy Lovett, resident artistic director of Frigid NY, Queerly and other festivals with specific focuses; David Winitsky, founder and executive artistic director of the clearly focused Jewish Plays Project. A followup to our 12/19 conversation, with a look at other opportunities for developing your work. And just in time for your resolution to get your work up and seen in this new year! Is the festival experience right for you? Which festival would be the best fit? What are the costs, deadlines and the procedures for submitting your work? The Jewish Play Festival offers a different producing model, but still a great opportunity to get your work up and seen. We'll recap the reasons for being in a festival, managing expectations and getting the most out of these opportunities. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

1/9/26 - One Native American Artist's Approach to Theater: Creative Sovereignty

In the room: Tara Moses (citizen of Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, Mvskoke), director, multi award-winning playwright, and co-founder of Groundwater Arts, a US-based artist collaborative committed to reenvisioning the arts field through a climate justice lens. Indigenous artists are perhaps the least visible in our culture, a culture founded on white authority. Equally concerned with the fair treatment of our planet as well as equitable treatment of the multiple populations that inhabit it, Tara will talk about finding her rightful place as an artist, and how decolonization offers a path towards more equal opportunities. She'll reference a new endeavor from Groundwater Arts, the publication of Start with the Ground: a journal on decolonization in which Tara served as one of the editors and contributors; and she'll share the basic principles of Creative Sovereignty, including individual control of one's work, self-determination and cultural preservation. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

