Concord Acquires Broadway Licensing Global and Imprints

Concord Theatricals is comprised of the catalogs of Rodgers & Hammerstein Theatricals, Tams-Witmark, Samuel French, and The Andrew Lloyd Webber Collection.
Concord has acquired Broadway Licensing Global. BLG’s family of imprints, Broadway Licensing, Dramatists Play Service, Playscripts, and Stage Rights, will now become part of Concord Theatricals. The acquisition does not include Stageworks or the Broadway On Demand streaming service.
Formed in 2018, Concord Theatricals is the world’s most significant theatrical company, comprising the catalogs of Rodgers & Hammerstein Theatricals, Tams-Witmark, Samuel French, and The Andrew Lloyd Webber Collection, plus dozens of new signings each year. It is the only firm providing truly comprehensive services to creators and producers of plays and musicals, including theatrical licensing, music publishing, script publishing, cast recording, and first-class producing. As a Broadway producer and record label, the company has won three Tony Awards and two GRAMMY Awards in the past six years.
Broadway Licensing Global and its family of imprints represent one of the greatest collections of authors and rightsholders around the globe, including David Auburn, Jocelyn Bioh, Jackie Sibblies Drury, Richard Greenberg, Lauren Gunderson, Katori Hall, David Henry Hwang, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Michael Korie, John Leguizamo, Matthew López, Martyna Majok, Martin McDonagh, Conor McPherson, Alan Menken, Arthur Miller, Lynn Nottage, John Patrick Shanley, Sam Shepard, Tom Stoppard, Paula Vogel, Tennessee Williams, Doug Wright, Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, Hasbro, and Mischief Worldwide.
“Concord’s mission is to champion authors by promoting and protecting their work and empowering theatre makers to help their shows reach audiences worldwide,” said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive of Concord. “Bringing together these catalogs combines 150 titles and 400 authors that are already shared between the companies, as well as creating new relationships. I’m thrilled to put our people and resources at their service. As with our team of 90+ theatrical experts at Concord, my career has been spent in support of authors and producers. We’re grateful to the BLG team for all the work they’ve done building their catalog and for trusting us with it.”
