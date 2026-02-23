Will Burton, Ben Fankhauser and More to Star in Developmental Reading of THE BRASS TEAPOT

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ogunquit Playhouse will produce a developmental reading of the new alt-rock-pop musical The Brass Teapot: A New Musical in New York, NY from March 9-12, 2026. The private reading will feature a cast of nine and is directed by Catie Davis (Ghost of John McCain, Indigo) with music direction by Rick Edinger (The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical, The Visitor).

Based on the 2012 indie cult film starring Juno Temple and Michael Angarano, The Brass Teapot is a magical, mischievous, dark comedy that warns to be careful what you wish for. The book is by original filmmakers Tim Macy and Ramaa Mosley, with music and lyrics by singer-songwriter Chaz Cardigan (To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, 2020 Alt/Rock Billboard Top 40 - "Not OK!"). The musical adaption is co-conceived by Erik Kaiko, and the developmental reading is produced in association with Brass Teapot Development LLC.

The reading features Will Burton (Beetlejuice), Austin Colby (The Great Gatsby), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), Alex Finke (Les Miserables), Lyda Jade Harlan (Anastasia), Allie Seibold (First Lady Suite), Lexie Dorsett Sharp (Beetlejuice), Kevin Shiu (The King and I), and Ryan Vona (Masquerade).

The Brass Teapot was presented at the Chicago Musical Theatre Festival and the National Alliance for Musical Theatre's 36th Annual Festival of New Musicals in 2024. The piece received a workshop production from LA's Firefly Theatre Group in May 2025.

The work is described as follows: "Alice loves John. John loves Alice. But they are broke, their high school bully is their landlord, they're growing ever distant from their friends and family, and their luck shows no signs of improving...until a mysterious magical object comes into their life: a brass teapot. They steal it and discover it magically spouts money when it senses pain. Soon, John and Alice are debt-free and living large, with only a few scrapes. But when the teapot starts demanding more, deeper pain to keep paying out, they are led down a dark path of greed and self-discovery where they ultimately learn what they need most to survive is each other."





