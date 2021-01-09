4Wall Entertainment's Sunday Roundtable Series Returns With a Panel on Lighting Designers
Episode 29 can be streamed beginning Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 7:00pm EST.
Lighting Designers from Broadway, worldwide tours, dance, events, concerts and architecture will be featured on Episode 29 of 4Wall Entertainment's Sunday Roundtable this Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 7:00 pm EST. They will discuss their influences, design process, what excites them about what they do, thoughts about the industry in 2021 and more.Hosts Jeff Croiter and Drew Quinones are joined this week by Robert J. Aguilar (Lighting Designer, Lighting Supervisor - Seattle Rep), Erik Anderson (Co-Founder at Cour Design & Cour Content CEO & Creative Director at EAMOTION), Isabella Byrd (Lighting Designer, New York) and Cory Pattak (Lighting Designer, New York). Also joining for the beginning of the episode will be special guest Wes Bailey, CEO of 4Wall Entertainment. Episode 29 can be streamed beginning Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 7:00pm EST on 4Wall's Facebook Live and YouTube page, and will remain available afterward.
Facebook: http://bit.ly/4Wall-Sunday-Roundtable-Ep-29-FB
YouTube: http://bit.ly/4Wall-Sunday-Roundtable-Ep-29-YT 4Wall Sunday Roundtable is a discussion series that launched in May 2020 and features a weekly panel of entertainment design and production professionals. Past episodes can be viewed here.
Related Articles View More Industry Stories