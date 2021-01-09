4Wall Entertainment's Sunday Roundtable Series Returns With a Panel on Lighting Designers







Lighting Designers from Broadway, worldwide tours, dance, events, concerts and architecture will be featured on Episode 29 of 4Wall Entertainment's Sunday Roundtable this Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 7:00 pm EST. They will discuss their influences, design process, what excites them about what they do, thoughts about the industry in 2021 and more.

Also joining for the beginning of the episode will be special guest Wes Bailey, CEO of 4Wall Entertainment.

Episode 29 can be streamed beginning Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 7:00pm EST on 4Wall's Facebook Live and YouTube page, and will remain available afterward.Facebook: http://bit.ly/4Wall-Sunday-Roundtable-Ep-29-FB YouTube: http://bit.ly/4Wall-Sunday-Roundtable-Ep-29-YT