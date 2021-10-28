VOICE BOX INDY Returns to Sugar Creek Vineyard & Winery Next Month

After hosting a successful inaugural event at a new location, Haley Lawrence of The Fearless Leap has announced a second installment of Voice Box Indy at Sugar Creek Vineyard & Winery on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The 90-minute, monthly show is a story slam with a musical twist. The theme is "Thank U," a hit by Alanis Morrisette, which should elicit timely stories for Thanksgiving.

Musician Melissa Sandullo will kick off the night with the theme song. Storytellers then take the stage to share true, personal stories based on the theme, which will inspire the next song selection. The event will conclude with an open mic.

Haley Lawrence produces the annual performances in Indianapolis of "Listen to Your Mother," the live, storytelling event founded by author Ann Imig that's "Giving Motherhood a Microphone." In 2021, the show raised $3,400 for the local charity Project Lia. Lawrence owns and operates The Fearless Leap, a coaching service based in Carmel that supports and empowers clients to unlock their full potential.