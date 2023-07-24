SORDID LIVES Comes to Buck Creek Players in August

Performances begin Friday, August 4th and run through Sunday, August 13th.
Buck Creek Players and Director Ben Jones will present their upcoming production of SORDID LIVES by Del Shores.
Chaos erupts in Winters, Texas when good Christian woman Peggy trips over her lover's wooden legs, hits her head and bleeds to death in a motel room. In this ‘coming out’ story, the hilarious, sad, trashy truth about their lives runs amuck as three generations of her family prepare for Peggy's funeral!
Buck Creek Players kicks off its 50th season with this live event on their mainstage. Join in for the six live in-person performances at the playhouse starting Friday, August 4th and running through Sunday, August 13th.
