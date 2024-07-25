Review: WHITE CITY MURDER at Phoenix Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



There are a few Indy performers whose name alone is enough to get me to their show. Ben Asaykwee and Claire Wilcher are two of those actors. They’ve come together for “White City Murder”, an original musical Asaykwee created about the serial killer H.H. Holmes, who made his mark at the Chicago’s World Fair in 1893.

To carry off a successful two-person musical conveying a massive amount of historical content, you need the most charismatic performers. I can’t imagine the show without Wilcher and Asaykwee. They swing from playful and campy to melancholy and disturbing in the span of a single song. They share props, trade accents, and use a simple red glove to play dozens of characters without ever making things confusing. The outrageous nature of the show keeps things moving at a brisk pace and it never lags.

Most numbers use an audio looping machine to provide harmonies and backdrops. That, along with a piano built into a cabinet on the stage, is all they need to provide music in the show. The number “Sweet Ladies” reminds audiences that the duo doesn’t need an audio gimmick to make it work. They both have beautiful voices.

If all that’s not enough, and it truly should be, Asaykwee does the whole show in a medical boot after an injury. Even with a turntable stage that he frequently steps on and off while in motion, he pulls it off without a hitch.

I also appreciate that the plot doesn’t focus on glorifying the murderer, which is all too common nowadays. Asaykwee uses humor in the number “Start Somewhere” to acknowledge that trauma and devious proclivities can build upon each other to create a terrifying sociopath. “White City Murder” is a wild ride, and I enjoyed every minute.

Don't Miss the Show

For more information about White City Murder and to purchase tickets, visit: phoenixtheatre.org/buy-tickets

Performances: The show runs until August 4th at The Phoenix Theatre, 705 N. Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Up Next: Wilcher stars in “What the Constitution Means to Me” in September. It’s an American Lives Theatre production at the Phoenix.

Comments