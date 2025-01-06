Paul Hughes to Return to Feinstein's on Valentine's Day

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



If you miss the romance, style and grace of the greats– Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Dean Martin, Nat King Cole – and want to share them with your special someone, then you need to come to Feinstein’s on Valentine’s Day, February 14, for the smooth, velvety, warm sound of Paul Hughes.

Hughes hails from Manchester, England. Exposed to the great crooners like Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra by his grandfather, he has been performing since the age of twelve.

He performed in pubs around the U.K. many of which hosted The Beatles during their own start. He honed his performance skills travelling the world on leading cruise ships, bringing joy to the passengers with his nightly singing. Hughes has also performed for David and Victoria Beckham and their guests.

He is a huge admirer of the Rat Pack, and you will find his songs mirror the sound of Dean Martin, as well as Sinatra, and leave you relaxed and nostalgic for bygone days.

As part of his show, Hughes will be performing several of the songs from a new album. These songs were written by some top songwriters who have taken a special interest in Hughes’ recording project. He searched for the material for My Lucky Stars for a long time.

The lead single from the project, “My Lucky Stars”, was co-written by Byron Hill and Roger Brown. Hill is a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and has written songs for such greats as Ray Charles and Kenny Rogers. Hill also penned George Strait’s first number one hit, “Fool Hearted Memory”. Brown has a long list of recordings by artists as diverse as Barbra Streisand, Tammy Wynette, Willie Nelson, Johnny Mathis and Crystal Gayle.

To get a peek at what to expect, hear Hughes’ performance of “Then Came You” here: https://youtu.be/PpXSKxlHGvU.

Hughes performs because he believes in the power of music and wants to share a genuine performance with the audience. During the evening, he hopes to take each member of the audience away for just a little while.

Come out and share an evening of swing-jazz with Hughes on Friday, February 14. Show begins at 7:30. Doors open at 5:30. Enjoy an exquisite, romantic dinner and beverage before the show.

