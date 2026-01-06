 tracker
Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood Bring ASKING FOR TROUBLE to the Morris Center

The dynamic duo from TV’s “Whose Line is it Anyway?" take the stage in a one-night-only live show.

By: Jan. 06, 2026
Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood Bring ASKING FOR TROUBLE to the Morris Center Image

Colin & Brad: Asking for Trouble is coming to the Morris Center next month. The performance is set for February 1  at  4:00 pm.

Get ready for an evening of sidesplitting laughter as Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, the dynamic duo from TV’s “Whose Line is it Anyway?,” take the stage in a one-night-only uproarious live show, Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Looking for Trouble.

With lightning-fast wit, Mochrie & Sherwood transform the audience’s suggestions into an unpredictable evening of non-stop comedy gold. No script? No problem! “Looking For Trouble” is a wild rollercoaster ride of hilarity, where two improv legends prove they are still the best in the business.




