Mary J. Blige to Bring 'For My Fans Tour' to Indianapolis

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is coming to the Circle City. Grammy and Emmy Award-winning, Oscar-nominated superstar Mary J. Blige will bring her highly anticipated "For My Fans Tour" to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Monday, April 21, 2025. The tour features special guest Ne-Yo, promising an unforgettable night of classic hits, fresh new music, and unmatched energy.

Presented by Live Nation, the “For My Fans Tour” celebrates Blige’s iconic music catalog and her latest studio album, Gratitude, which debuted to critical acclaim and commercial success. With a more than three-decades-long career, Mary J. Blige has solidified her place as a music legend and cultural icon, inspiring generations with her powerful vocals, raw honesty, and undeniable talent.

Known for hits such as “Be Without You,” “No More Drama,” “Real Love,” “Family Affair,” and “Not Gon’ Cry,” Blige’s live performances have been hailed as both soulful and electrifying. Fans can expect a night of powerful storytelling through music, blending vulnerability, empowerment, and celebration in one masterful set.

“This tour is truly for my fans,” said Blige. “I wanted to give them an experience that feels personal and connected—like we’re celebrating all the love and strength that’s gotten us this far. I’m beyond excited to bring that energy to Indianapolis.”

Joining Blige on tour is R&B powerhouse Ne-Yo, a three-time Grammy Award winner known for hits like “So Sick,” “Miss Independent,” and “Closer.” With his smooth vocals, polished stage presence, and chart-topping songwriting credits, Ne-Yo brings an exciting dynamic to the tour, making the night a must-see event for music lovers of all ages.

Indianapolis fans will experience this once-in-a-lifetime concert at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the city’s premier venue for live entertainment. Located in the heart of downtown, Gainbridge Fieldhouse has hosted some of the biggest names in music and is the perfect stage for what promises to be one of the hottest shows of 2025.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at GainbridgeFieldhouse.com or through official Live Nation outlets. Fans are encouraged to buy early, as demand is expected to be high, and tickets are selling quickly in cities nationwide.

Mary J. Blige's influence extends far beyond music. As an entrepreneur, actress, philanthropist, and advocate, she continues breaking boundaries and uplifting communities. Her work has earned her nine Grammy Awards, an Emmy, and two Academy Award nominations. In addition to her critically acclaimed music and film roles, Blige is the founder of the Mary J. Blige Foundation for the Advancement of Women Now (FFAWN), which empowers women through education and personal development.

