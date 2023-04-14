Indiana Blind Children's Foundation To Welcome A.J. Croce For The 2023 NO LIMITS CELEBRATION

The Indiana Blind Children's Foundation will welcome acclaimed musician A.J. Croce to Indianapolis on Saturday, July 22 for the foundation's annual No Limits Celebration. Held in the historic 1930s-style auditorium at Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired (ISBVI), the performance will be preceded by a pre-concert reception featuring local jazz artist, Reggie Bishop, and a meal from the Jazz Kitchen - all of which is included with the price of admission.

The No Limits Arts Series aims to strengthen inclusiveness and remove social barriers in the arts for individuals with disabilities. In keeping with the goals of No Limits: An Arts Series Focused on Access for All, made initially possible by the Strengthening Indianapolis Through Arts and Cultural Innovation grant from Lilly Endowment, IBCF in partnership with ISBVI, brings artists of all abilities to the stage that mirror the strengths and abilities of students at ISBVI. The public is invited onto the school grounds to not only experience internationally known artists and musicians but learn about the programs at ISBVI helping students succeed academically and socially.

"The Indiana Blind Children's Foundation is passionate about bringing high-caliber artists to the ISBVI auditorium stage each year whose career and artistry shine a light on abilities and confront perceived notions surrounding those with vision impairments. A.J. Croce is a multi-talented performer - pianist, singer, and songwriter, who will transform the audience musically and challenge any limiting perceptions," says IBCF executive director, Laura Alvarado.

A virtuosic piano player, A.J. Croce toured with B.B. King and Ray Charles before reaching the age of 21, and over his career, he has performed with a wide range of musicians, from Willie Nelson to the Neville Brothers; Béla Fleck to Ry Cooder. Son of the late Jim Croce, A.J. has blazed his own trail as an artist, releasing 10 studio albums including 2021's By Request.

Following his performance, A.J. Croce will take part in a Q&A with event emcee Kathy Nimmer, reflecting on his life's journey as a musician. Concert attendees are also invited to attend this intimate sit-down conversation at no additional fee.

Tickets can be purchased Click Here for the 2023 No Limits Celebration. For all press inquiries relating to the event, please contact IBCF Communications Manager Seth Johnson. For your convenience, we have also attached an approved photo of A.J. Croce to this email.